With Amazon's two-day Prime Day savings event underway, the chance to score a killer deal on a pair of wireless earbuds is finally here for budget-conscious buyers. While there are plenty of offers to check out, one in particular just dropped on the EarFun Air Pro 3, one of our favorite buds. With an already low price point of $80 to start, they've quickly found a spot in our hearts as some of the best budget-friendly buds you can grab, but an extra $15 discount this Prime Day makes them an even better buy.

Why the EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds are worth your money this Prime Day

The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds manage to pull off something most other cheap wireless earbuds fail to do: deliver high-quality sound without breaking the bank. For less than $100, these earbuds not only feature solid ANC and impressive battery life, but they also sound good for the price. Thanks to their larger 11mm drivers, support of Bluetooth 5.3, and higher quality audio codecs — including SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive, and LC3 — the EarFun Air Pro 3 hit the ground running with a rocking sound the moment you open the case.

A simple-to-use companion app lets you fine-tune the quality of audio playback, with a six-band equalizer offering a wide range of adjustments to suit your listening preferences. However, it's a more basic app in comparison to others out there, and some features are limited in how they function. For example, the ANC and ambient sound modes can only be toggled on and off, so you're either using the feature or you aren't. The good news is the quality of these features — especially the ANC — is well above expectations, so it's a fair trade-off. The buds also feature a low-latency Game Mode for playing on PCs, phones, or consoles with minimal audio lag. Unfortunately, the connection can be a little unstable, and using Bluetooth for gaming doesn't always work as well as it should.

Still, the EarFun Air Pro 3 buds work just fine when it comes to listening to your favorite tracks or podcasts and working out. Plus, they are an upgraded set of earbuds for calls. The six built-in mics offer good quality voice pick-up, and with up to 9 hours of battery life (7 hours if you use ANC), these buds offer plenty of juice for a busy day at work or a session at the gym. The case features quick USB-C and wireless charging capabilities when the buds need a boost and can be ready to go in as little as 2 hours.

For $64, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better pair of buds in this price range. While the EarFun Air Pro 3 may not be the perfect set of earbuds for everyone, there's no denying the quality they deliver at their budget-friendly price point. If you're in need of a solid set of earbuds but don't want to pay more than $100 for a pair, these are a must-buy.