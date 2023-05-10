Source: EarFun EarFun Air Pro 3 Use Coupon Code AP315OFF to save $20 $60 $80 Save $20 Even at their standard $80 price tag, it's hard to beat the EarFun Air Pro 3 for what they offer. Most of the features these things have come in buds double the price, but these manage to pull off the same quality at a much better price point. Take an additional $20 off with the coupon code, and you've got a great pair of earbuds at a ridiculous price. $60 at Amazon

It's not often that a pair of budget-friendly earbuds can impress us the way the EarFun Air Pro 3s do. With a bit of magic, these sub-$100 noise-canceling buds feature some of the same tech you'd find in options double or triple the price.

Features like aptX Adaptive Audio, QuietSmart 2.0 Hybrid ANC tech, Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint connection, and impressively long battery life are crammed into these buds. All of which works well and sounds even better for the price of just $60.

Why the EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds are worth your money

For starters, these buds are some of the best earbuds you can get within this price range. There's some seriously impressive tech under the hood to customize your playback experience, including an App to adjust EQ, swap noise-canceling modes, and even define the touch controls.

Aside from the high-end tech they have to offer, they also actually sound good. Thanks to the latest Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio technology, which feeds two 11mm wool composite dynamic drivers, the range of sound and the detail these buds provide is pretty astounding, with crisp high, clean mids, and deep bass to bring your favorite tracks to life.

Plus, with six environmental noise cancelation (ENC) mics to clean up ambient noise, the EarFun Air Pro 3s also do a good job as a pair of earbuds for calls. With Qualcomm cVc 8.0, these mics do a decent job of blocking out background noise to improve the overall call quality and voice clarity.

All of which is useable for up to 9 hours (7 hours with ANC on), plus an additional 36 hours ready to go in the case. An impressive battery life considering the tech these buds feature. Along with a 10-minute quick charge which can add 2 hours of playtime when they get low, you'll be using these all day and then some.

For $60, these are some of the best buds you'll find for the value. The quality, both in build and sound playback, delivers well above expectations of other earbuds in this price range. Just be sure to use coupon code AP315OFF to get the $20 discount.