We're past the halfway mark of the NFL season, and what better way to end Week 11 than with a showdown between the Kelce brothers? That's right, on Monday the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) for a repeat of last year's epic Super Bowl game. Both teams sit atop their divisions and have been flying high all season long. It's going to be a game you don't want to miss! Heck, even Taylor Swift will be there.

When and where?

Kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be Monday, November 20 at 8:15 PM ET — 5:15 PM PT and 1:15 AM UK (Nov 21). The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Chiefs from anywhere

How to stream Eagles vs. Chiefs in the US

Broadcast of the game will happen on ESPN and ABC, making Sling Tv an excellent choice to catch the epic rematch of Super Bowl 57. However, there are plenty of options to catch the game.

How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansans City Chiefs in the UK

The game in the UK is super early Tuesday morning (1:15 AM), so if you really want to catch it live, DAZN is your best bet. But you can also check our Sky Sports, too.