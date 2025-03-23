The world of e-reading was shocked by the news that Amazon is limiting users’ ability to download and transfer e-books to its Kindle devices. Although Amazon didn’t state why it’s doing this, the most likely answer is that preventing downloads bolsters the strength of its DRM. Amazon isn’t the only one that uses DRM on its books. Most e-book retailers use Adobe’s document DRM, Adobe Digital Experience Protection Technology, and you’ll find this DRM in the best e-readers.

3 Kobo

This Canadian company is the leader of the Kindle competitors. Kobo shook up the market last year when it launched two color e-readers. The Kobo Libra Colour is the follow-up to its successful Kobo Libra 2. It’s the same size as the Kindle Colorsoft and has the same Kaleido 3 color display. However, the Libra has an ergonomically molded frame with strategically placed buttons for page turning. Plus, the Libra is $50 cheaper.

If you’re more budget-minded, Kobo sells two 6-inch devices: the Clara BW, which is easily hackable and has the latest Carta 1300 display, and the Clara Colour, which has the same Kaleido 3 screen as the Libra and Colorsoft but costs $160, making it one of the most affordable color e-readers on the market.

Finally, competing with Kindle’s new Scribe, the Elipsa 2E is Kobo’s note-taking e-reader built around stylus input. Now might not be the best time to pick up an Elipsa, since it’s been out for almost two years. However, we’ve heard rumors of an upgrade in the pipeline.

2 Nook

It’s easy to write off Barnes & Noble’s Nook as an also-ran competitor to the Kindle, but there’s a chance that this underappreciated e-reader brand can make a comeback.

Currently, you can buy the 6-inch GlowLight 4 or the 7.8-inch GlowLight 4 Plus. Why would you buy an e-reader that is overlooked by almost everyone? Because they’re good e-readers despite the popular perception. Nooks don’t have the newest Carta 1300 screen of Kindle and Kobo, but its e-readers have sharp 300ppi screens. When it comes to horsepower, Nooks outperform nearly everything in their class. Both Nooks have page-turn buttons and the GlowLight 4 Plus has a headphone jack.

Nook may have been quiet since the 2023 launch of its last e-reader. Still, if Barnes & Noble can take advantage of its success in the retail space (it plans to open 60 stores this year), it wouldn’t be shocking to see a new Nook in the near future.