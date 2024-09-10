Lowest price ever Dyson Zone $400 $700 Save $300 The Dyson Zone are one of the most unique pair of headphones that you can buy. Not only is the design quite different from what you'd find from other brands, but it also includes an air filtration system that can't be found on any other pair of headphones. Right now, you can score $300 off for a limited time. $400 at Amazon $400 at Dyson

Dyson pretty much surprised everyone when it debuted its first pair of wireless headphones. The Dyson Zone not only looked quite different from the competition, but it also offered a feature that you simply couldn't find on any other pair of headphones with its unique filtration system. Of course, the Dyson Zone also had a price tag that reflected its uniqueness, coming in at a jaw-dropping $800.

If you were eyeing a pair, but were hoping not to pay so much for the headphones, now's going to be the perfet time to shop, with a recent discount on Amazon that knocks $300 off for a limited time. Or if you want to buy from the brand direct, you can also find the deal available from Dyson website as well. But be quick because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Dyson Zone?

Close

As you can see, the Dyson Zone headphones are definitely one of the most unique being offered on the market today. Not only do you get a design that looks quite different from its competitors, but you also get great audio quality as well. In our original review, we loved that the headphones since they offered great build quality, along with fantastic ANC.

Of course, one of the main features of the headphones was the filtration system that could be utilized with the included visor attachment. The system would be able to capture air before it goes into your mouth and filter it to provide a better experience. Now, this is where things get tricky, because while it does seem a bit like a gimmick, it does work, although it might not quite filter as much as you'd want or like.

Now, the Dyson Zone isn't going to be for everyone, but those that want something different may want to pick up a pair, especially now that its being discounted by $300. And if you're still on the fence, you can always check out some other great headphone recommendations.