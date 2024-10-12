Dyson is an air company — it makes vacuums, hair dryers, air purifiers, and the like. In a way, it's not surprising that the brand ventured into the headphone market, because sound is just moving air in its most basic form. Dyson's first pair of headphones was the Dyson Zone, an $800 system that featured large drivers and an attached air purification system. Now, we have the Dyson OnTrac, a more reasonable pair of $500 over-ear headphones with active noise-cancellation.

At that price point, the OnTrac are undoubtedly positioned to be an AirPods Max killer. I have to admit, as an AirPods Max (Lightning) owner disenfranchised by Apple's lack of changes to the new USB-C version, I was rooting for the Dyson OnTrac. These headphones do beat my AirPods Max in a few key ways — battery life, comfort, and design, to name a few. However, the meager sound quality, weak active noise-cancellation, and Bluetooth connection problems I experienced make them a really tough sell for $500. Especially since other great wireless headphones exist.

Dyson OnTrac 6 / 10 The OnTrac, Dyson's second attempt at making a pair of active noise-cancelling headphones, are certainly better than its first try. These headphones have an outstanding 55-hour battery life and feel comfortable, even during long listening sessions. However, the Bluetooth 5.0 technology makes these $500 headphones feel dated, and connection drops were common. Sound quality and ANC were unimpressive, and the touch controls and the Dyson app make the OnTrac slightly frustrating to use. Pros Battery life is excellent, even with ANC on

Design really makes a statement and is highly customizable

Despite the large and bulky form factor, the Dyson OnTrac are comfortable Cons Bluetooth 5.0 spec feels outdated in 2024, and frequent connection issues occurred

Touch controls and the Dyson app made for a poor experience

Sound quality and ANC just wasn't up to par with other headphones at this price point $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at Dyson

Price, availability, and specs

Dyson seemingly put a ridiculous amount of research and development cash into making the Dyson Zone, those wild headphones with an air purifier. Well, everything Dyson learned through the failed Zone fueled the Dyson OnTrac, a more sensible pair of over-ear headphones with active noise-cancellation. They cost $500 and were released in August 2024. You can find them on Dyson's website and at some major retailers, like Best Buy and Amazon.

To start, you can configure the OnTrac in four colorways: CNC-Copper, CNC-Black-Nickel, Ceramic-Cinnabar, or CNC-Aluminium. However, the outer caps and ear cushions can be easily swapped, and more colors and finishes are sold for $50 per set.

Specifications Brand Dyson Battery Life 55 hours (with ANC on) Material Aluminum body, CNC ceramic or anodized aluminum caps, microfiber cushions Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancellation Yes Microphones 1x voice microphone, 8x ANC microphone Weight 451 grams Colors CNC-Copper, CNC-Black-Nickel, Ceramic-Cinnabar, CNC-Aluminium Supported codecs SBC, AAC, LHDC Foldable No Charging type USB-C Battery charge time 3 hours Carrying case Yes, collapsible Frequency range 6Hz - 21kHz Driver size 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers Expand

What's good about the Dyson OnTrac?

A killer design, industry-leading battery life, and a comfortable form factor

Close

The Dyson OnTrac have a striking design and look ginormous on your head. There's an aluminum body and headband that meets circular ear cups, covered with removable and customizable end caps made from ceramic or aluminum. The ear cups are also removable, and feature thick microfiber padding. These are now the softest ear cushions I've ever used, ahead of the AirPods Max and Sonos Ace.

The headphones are a head-turner, and you might love them if you like standing out from the crowd. Surprisingly, the OnTrac won't feel nearly as heavy as they look. They weigh 451 grams, which is a lot for a pair of over-ears, surpassing even the 385-gram AirPods Max. Dyson did something clever to distribute the OnTrac's weight — it stashed the battery cells in the two lower pill-shaped protrusions on the headband. The top one is soft and cushioned, but the left and right ones cover the batteries with a soft-touch fabric.

If you plan to buy the Dyson OnTrac, you're probably doing so because of the bulky and customizable style. The weight is a consequence of that design and character, but I'll say that the OnTrac still feels more comfortable than the AirPods Max. However, the 312-gram Sonos Ace are still the most comfortable pair of headphones I've used of late.

I really do like the Sonos Ace's design and find the aluminum caps and yellow cushions to be a unique combination. Aside from looks, the Dyson OnTrac have stellar battery life. The company says they'll last 55 hours on a single charge with ANC on, and my firsthand experience corroborates that. These headphones not only lasted a full week of listening, but they passed what I consider to be the ultimate test: staying charged with ANC on nonstop during a full day or two of travel. When I have to charge my AirPods Max, which offer 20-hour battery life, the Dyson OnTrac aren't even halfway dead yet.

For what it's worth, the collapsible case that ships with the OnTrac is excellent. It has a hard outer shell, works great in a bag, and lets you grab your headphones quickly. I actually used this case, whereas the cases that came with my Sonos Ace and AirPods Max were quickly tossed aside.

What's bad about the Dyson OnTrac?

Sound quality and ANC are fine, but fine isn't good enough for $500 headphones