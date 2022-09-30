It's almost inevitable: Apple introduces its next iPhone, and smartphone fans find their new obsession. This year, it was all about the Dynamic Island. Instead of replacing the bathtub notch with hole-punch cutouts for the front camera, like you'd see on most Android phones, Apple went with this new software-fueled solution for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. And almost immediately, the Android developer community started creating their own apps that mimicked the Dynamic Island effect on Android phones. We took a look at one of those, dynamicSpot, soon after it launched, and now it's already shaping up to be one of the more popular Android implementations.

When we first checked in, the app felt a little rough around the edges, but it was clearly on the right trajectory. In the following days, the app’s developer Jawomo (also well known for personalization apps, like a Bixby button remapper for Samsung devices) fixed most of the issues we spotted and highlighted in our hands-on testing. Since then, dynamicSpot app has also picked up a bunch of bug fixes, new animations, and support for new icon choices.

But what caught our eye is dynamicSpot hitting its first big milestone, with the early access app tallying over a million downloads on the Google Play Store — and it's in the top 10 this week on APKMirror, too. If the numbers are anything to go by, Android users seem very curious to see how a Dynamic Island would look on their phones.

The future of notches and hole-punch cutouts on Android is far from certain, and it seems a bit early to hold our breath for the ubiquitous adoption of very-much-still-in-development technologies like under-display cameras. With enough interest in third-party apps mimicking Apple’s Dynamic Island, could we eventually see Android OEMs cooking up their own versions?

Thanks to Android’s open nature, it remains the ideal testing ground for emerging trends like these, saving you the cost of an iPhone 14 Pro just to see how the Dynamic Island looks. If you don’t yet have a phone with a hole-punch cutout, plenty of the best phones on the market today are suitably equipped and ready for you to pick up.