Key Takeaways The highly anticipated second season of Netflix's hit show, Squid Game, is set to premiere on December 24th.

To enhance the viewing experience, language learning app Duolingo has partnered with Netflix to offer a Korean language course inspired by the show.

The course features iconic phrases from the series, alongside a fun TikTok filter to practice pronunciation.

Season 1 of Netflix's Squid Game came out in the fall of 2021, and took the world by storm. The Korean survival thriller is Netflix's most watched show of all time, raking in more than 2.8 billion hours watched — that's enough hours to watch Oppenheimer over 933,333,333 times.

Now, the hit series is getting a season two, and users will be able to start unwrapping it on December 24 — just over two weeks from now.

While Squid Game season 2 will be available in several dubbed versions, video content is always better to watch with its original audio. Subtitles will aid in understanding the nuances of the show's dialogues, offering a more authentic viewing experience. However, nothing will ever come close to watching a show in a language that you truly understand, and while two weeks might not be enough to learn Korean, Duolingo wants to help you get started.

The language-learning app announced a partnership with Netflix and Squid Game to promote learning Korean, complete with changes to its existing Korean lessons. In Duolingo's typical intimidating fashion, the new campaign is titled "Learn Korean or Else," and it introduces learners to over 40 keywords and phrases directly from the show, including iconic lines like "Trust no one," and "You've been eliminated," "dolgana,' and more — all sprinkled within the app's regular Korean lessons.

There's a TikTok filter too

In a news release, Duolingo's CMO explains that the app saw a 40 percent increase in Korean learners after Squid Game season 1 went viral, and it was only natural for it to run a campaign surrounding the much-anticipated season 2. "This campaign allows us to continue that momentum in a way only Duolingo can—with humor, intensity, and a bit of chaos! We hope fans will accept Duo’s challenge to learn Korean and immerse themselves in the experience," said Manu Orssaud.

Elsewhere, to make learning more engaging, Duolingo has also released an exclusive TikTok filter that is inspired by the show's Red Light, Green Light game, which essentially lets users practice their Korean pronunciation with voice-activated challenges with the menacing owl donning an even scarier pink guard costume from the show.

The campaign is live now. To access Korean, head to Duolingo's home page, tap the flag on the top left and then tap on the plus icon to locate Korean.