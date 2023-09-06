Summary Duolingo is expanding its offerings beyond language lessons and adding music lessons to its app, following the success of its gamified approach to learning.

The new music lessons will be similar to the language lessons, teaching users about notes and having them answer questions.

The music lessons will be integrated into the Duolingo Math app, but it is unclear how Android users will be able to access them. More details may be revealed at the upcoming conference.

Duolingo is known for its popular language learning app, which gives language lessons in bite-sized pieces. Its interactive lessons lean into gamification without taking away from the learning, and Duolingo has since expanded to teach math and reading. To add to this, Duolingo will soon start offering music lessons as well.

Duolingo announced that it would bring a music side to its app that will offer hundreds of bite-sized lessons (via Engadget). These lessons are built from a library of over 200 songs gamifying education apps in the same way it has done with reading, math, and language. This coincides with a job post seen earlier this year, which hinted that the company was developing an app with music lessons. We can see that it works similarly to its language app by teaching users about notes and having them answer questions.

Duolingo plans to reveal the app at its Duocon conference on October 11, which is a yearly event that discusses updates on the company and its future plans. This year's conference topic will be "Duo Re Me: Music the Duolingo way" presented by Vanessa Jameson. Jameson is an Engineering Director at Duolingo and co-founded and led the development of the company's new music course. This announcement will be the fourth conference subject and will come directly after the talk on AI.

Duolingo Math is the app that will hold Duolingo's new music lessons, according to Duolingo cofounder and CTO Severin Hacker. Duolingo Math is available on the App Store but has yet to make its way to Android. It has not been mentioned how Android users will benefit from the music app if it shares space with the math app. In the trailer for Duolingo Music, the company just says that math and music will be together, but there is no date on when Android users will be able to access the new features. Hopefully, more will be shared about the Android side of things at the conference.