Key Takeaways Android users can now access Duolingo's Music and Math lessons, which were first announced last year.

The lessons, which have been available on iOS since last year, can supplement learning, but don't expect them to replace dedicated Music and Math apps.

The learning app has hinted at more diverse courses, but it currently focused on further building the Math and Music offerings.

Duolingo, an app that aims to make learning fun and interactive, is primarily known for its language-teaching gamified lessons. The platform expanded beyond languages late last year when it announced that it would be adding Math and Music lessons to the platform.

iOS users were quick to gain access to the new lessons, but support for Android has been sluggish.

Android users who've been eager to try out the new lessons and gain new skills can officially do so now. It's worth noting that the functionality has been slowly rolling out to users over the past three months, but it looks like it is widely rolling out to all now, as highlighted in version 6.0.3's changelog by Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii.

It is unclear what took Duolingo so long to roll out Android support, though it is likely that complexities surrounding optimizing the lessons for a behemoth range of Android devices might be to blame.

Whether you're looking to brush up your piano skills or need help with beginner-level Math lessons in school, Duolingo's new lessons might be worth giving a shot. These courses won't replace dedicated Math and Music apps, but they're a great way to supplement learning.

Keep your streak alive

The new lessons live within the same menu you'd normally navigate to access a new language. You can access Math and Music lessons by tapping the flag on the top left, as seen in the first image above.

More importantly, the new lessons count towards your streak, which essentially means that you can complete a Math lesson on one day, a Music lesson on the next, and a language lesson on the day after to keep your streak going.

Duolingo also indicated that it is dedicated to further building its Math and Music courses, though its vision is to "build one app to learn anything," and users can expect more diverse courses sometime down the road.