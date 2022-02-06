Week after week, new games land on the Play Store, but seeing that so many of them aren't all that great, it can be tough to know what the best Android games are. This is what AP's weekend game roundup is all about. Not only have we highlighted the best game of the week, but we offer a bunch of honorable mentions, along with a summary of the week's gaming news. So if you were wondering what happened in the mobile gaming sphere this week or simply want to know which new releases are worth playing, today's roundup has you covered.

Best game of the week

Dungeon and Gravestone

When it comes to roguelike dungeon crawlers, there are a plethora on the Play Store, though this is often a genre lacking polish as it tends to lean towards the casual side of gaming, at least on mobile. This is why I was happy to see Dungeon and Gravestone make its way from PC to Android. On PC, it hasn't seen much attention, probably because it's a little too casual for the platform, but on mobile, well, it's a completely different story.

Dungeon and Gravestone lends itself well to bite-sized sessions, as you will die often, but this is a primary mechanic of a roguelike, so not only is it expected, it's the perfect setup for on-the-go play. Plus, the graphics are simple but stylish, thanks to a blur effect that makes everything look tilt-shifted. So as far as mobile roguelikes go, Dungeon and Gravestone is a great new contender on mobile this week, so make sure you don't miss out.

Monetization: $5.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Happenings this week

Honorable mentions of the week

Millikan's Reach Developer: Inferior Planet Games Price: 4.99 Download

