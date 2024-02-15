Summary Duet AI for Workspace Labs members, is expected to be changed to Gemini in the future.

Duet AI offers features like reply suggestions and summarization, which vary depending on the Google product you are using.

Google is still figuring out how to introduce Gemini to the world, but it is expanding access outside of the US and plans to explain its capabilities as it rolls out.

Google has gone all in on artificial intelligence (AI) over the past few years as the technology continues to evolve. To keep up with the competition, Google has started to roll out AI features, chatbots, and other services to enhance its existing products. In some instances, it has started rebranding apps to align with this new AI initiative. One such example is Google Gemini, a recent rebrand of the Bard AI bot. Now, it seems that Google’s so-called AI collaborator is debuting for Workspace Labs program members — but under a different name.

As spotted by 9to5Google, some users enrolled in Google’s Workspace Labs program are starting to see Duet AI appear in their side panel. Duet AI is expected to be rebranded as Gemini in the near future, but it doesn’t look like Google is ready to make the full change just yet. Although it initially popped up for Workspace Labs program members, Duet AI will soon appear for Google One AI Premium personal account holders as well. When the side panel is open, you can leverage Duet AI’s features, such as reply suggestions and summarization — these tools vary depending on the Google product you are using.

The company is clearly still in the process of determining how it wants to reveal Gemini to the world, but more details are emerging. For example, the Gemini app finally launched outside of the US in February 2024, with users in countries including Germany and India confirming access. Originally, the app was only accessible elsewhere around the globe via an APK.

Although Gemini is expanding beyond the US, the redesign of Google Assistant — notably its integration with Gemini — has not been entirely smooth. For example, some Android users noticed that they had access to the AI chatbot last week, but it was without warning. Many users were unsure of which features were accessible, as well as what was happening to the original Assistant. In the future, Google has said that it intends to further explain Gemini’s capabilities as it continues to roll out and Assistant becomes an opt-in tool.

Whether you’re excited about what Gemini has to offer or you’re still waiting for Google to fine-tune its AI gem, there is a substantial amount in the pipeline. The company is far from done when it comes to polishing Gemini, and its current features are likely just a sample of its future potential. That being said, there may be no better time to hop on the AI bandwagon than now, regardless of whether it’s Google’s product that has you entranced.