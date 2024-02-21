Google Bard is now Google Gemini. Google Assistant is in the process of being replaced by Google Gemini. If you're in the Google ecosystem, it seems there's no escaping the Gemini AI revolution, which is impressive considering the Gemini branding only first emerged a few months back. Now, Duet AI for Workspace has become the next product to go full Gemini.

Google today announced that Duet AI for Google Workspace is now simply called Gemini for Google Workspace, and the changes are more than cosmetic. Gemini will now be available in Docs, Gmail, Meet, Sheets, and Slides — the Google Workspace suite — for users on the new $20/month AI Premium plan from Google One.

Source: Google

Some of the functionality being highlighted with this new plan is already available on the free tier of Google Gemini through the Google Worskpace extension, but integration directly with the products themselves means you won't have to jump between different plugins or use the Gemini chatbot interface — instead, Gemini is accessible right where you need it. Google gave examples like drafting an invitation message in Gmail, creating a family budget plan from within Sheets, or coming up with a trip itinerary in Docs.

Enterprise Workspace customers stand to gain the most from today's changes, with Google separately announcing that Gemini for Workspace is now available for these users through two different plans. The first, a Gemini Enterprise add-on for a monthly fee of $30 per user, replaces the existing Duet AI for Workspace plan while offering "unfettered access to Gemini." The second, a Gemini Business add-on, comes in at a lower monthly price of $20 per user and is meant for light users to get started with generative AI.

Regardless of if you're using Gemini for Workspace as an Enterprise user or through your personal Gmail account, subscribers get access to Gemini Advanced for all of these features, which is currently powered by the Gemini Pro 1.0 model. For Enterprise customers worried about sensitive company data, Google says it has implemented enterprise-grade data protection and copyright indemnification, and that no conversations with Gemini will be reviewed by humans, tracked for ad purposes, or used to train Google's AI models.