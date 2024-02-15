Summary DuckDuckGo introduces a new feature that syncs and backs up your browser data across devices, including passwords, bookmarks, and email protection settings.

Syncing your browser data across devices is convenient for transferring bookmarks and provides a safety net for backing up passwords and bookmarks in case of device loss or malfunction.

Unlike other web browsers, DuckDuckGo allows you to sync browser data without the need for a profile and prioritizes privacy by encrypting data end-to-end.

DuckDuckGo prides itself on being the exact opposite of Google, ensuring no tracking or data collection. With a clean interface and familiar layout, the browser delivers typical search engine features minus the invasive data trackers. Now, the platform is enhancing its experience to let you sync passwords, bookmarks, favorites, and email protection settings across devices—no account is required.

The company announced in a blog post a new feature for the browser that syncs and backs up your bookmarks, email protection settings, and passwords across all your devices, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs (via BleepingComputer). This means no more hassle setting everything up again, plus it keeps the privacy-first approach that DuckDuckGo is all about.

According to the blog post, your data can sync "across most Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone devices," even the information you brought in from browsers like Google Chrome. To set it up, just scan a QR code on your phone or punch in an alphanumeric code on your computer.

Close

Syncing your browser data across devices comes in handy when you switch to a new device and don't feel like redoing all your bookmarks. Plus, it's like a safety net, backing up your passwords and bookmarks just in case your device is lost or stops working.

DuckDuckGo says you can also set up backup and sync for just a single device. Just hit up the Sync & Backup menu, pick Sync and Back Up This Device, and you'll get a recovery code in a PDF. Keep that code safe, and if you're jumping ship to a new device, you can use it to recover your browser settings.

Unlike the leading web browsers, such as Chrome and Firefox, where you need to create a profile and sign in to sync information across devices, DuckDuckGo does things differently. There's no need for a profile—you can sync your DuckDuckGo browser data across devices hassle-free. Plus, it's got your back on privacy—when you sync, your data gets end-to-end encrypted. DuckDuckGo doesn't even get the key for decryption; it's all stored locally on your own devices under lock and key.