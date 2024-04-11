Summary DuckDuckGo launches paid subscription with VPN and identity theft restoration.

DuckDuckGo is the tool of choice for people who place emphasis on privacy when searching the internet, and in 2023, the company launched its very own browser to keep more of what you do online private. The DuckDuckGo browser continues to add vital features to its apps across multiple platforms, such as cross-device syncing and backups. Continuing its recent trend of making its entire package more attractive, DuckDuckGo launched today a paid subscription package that stands on three pillars of internet protection.

Titled DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro, for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, subscribers will get access to a VPN, personal information removal tool, and identity theft restoration advisor. The VPN will work on up to five devices simultaneously, while the personal information removal tool will work in the background to remove your name from data broker sites. If you ever have your identity stolen, an advisor that specializes in identity theft restoration will help you restore your credit report, stolen accounts, and more. Currently, the service is only available in the U.S.

Privacy Pro’s pillars of protection

On its own, the VPN at only $10 per month is a pretty good investment, but the other tools in the subscription only sweeten the deal. Google has its own VPN through Google One that costs the same as PrivacyPro and comes with 2TB of Google Drive storage, but if you’re looking for a VPN from a company that focuses specifically on internet privacy, DuckDuckGo might garner your attention. The VPN will run through the DuckDuckGo browser, using it to connect to its servers across multiple parts of the world, so you will need to download it if you haven’t already done so and plan to subscribe to Privacy Pro.

In its press release regarding the subscription, DuckDuckGo directly mentions people-search sites like Spokeo and Verecor as examples of places where personal information is easily stored. It’s near impossible to find every site that stores your personal details, which is what Privacy Pro will attempt to help with, constantly scanning the web to “minimize the risk of your info reappearing.” Finally, DuckDuckGo has partnered with Iris Powered by Generali, a reputable identity theft agency, to provide easy-to-reach help to its Pro subscribers who lose their identity.

DuckDuckGo has long focused on private browsing, and back in 2018, it launched an app and extension for popular browsers like Google Chrome to help users protect their data online. Chrome and other popular web browsers have gotten tons of flak for their lack of user protection over the years, leading to countless lawsuits. A lawsuit against Google, for example, that alleged that Chrome’s Incognito mode was not as private as many believed was settled in December 2023. With as much money as user data is worth for companies like Alphabet (Google), there’s no doubt that more nefarious and frightening things are happening in the background. Hopefully, DuckDuckGo continues its steady path of privacy and protection into the future.