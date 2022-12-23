Last year, privacy advocates, governments, and ordinary users alike mounted sufficient pressure on Big Tech companies to actually start forcing some change: Apple launched App Tracking Transparency with iOS 14.5, and Google introduced its own curbs on cross-app activity tracking. Targeted ads continue to thrive despite these measures, but some privacy-minded third-party apps have a few tricks up their sleeves to even the playing field a little. DuckDuckGo is now introducing a new system to limit tracking by fighting back against sites that spam you with Google sign-in requests.

DuckDuckGo’s browser and extensions now offer what it's calling Google Sign-in Pop-Up Protection. This mode actively suppresses those spammy sign-in prompts which detract from the user experience and tempt visitors to consent to Google-backed tracking,

Plenty of sites these days are particularly aggressive when it comes to asking users to log in. It's nigh impossible to scroll through Instagram or Twitter without an account — both apps hide content and continually prompt users to sign in before proceeding. Other websites and services are also using similar methods, prompting users to sign in with their Google accounts.

DuckDuckGo paints a particularly cynical picture of the rise of such Google sign-in requests, suggesting that Google's promoting its tool as a win-win, letting it manage the tracking while sites reap the rewards. Google benefits because it can then serve you accurately targeted ads, and the partner website or service benefits because it earns from the ad income. Lest we forget, Google is being sued for signing users into Chrome if they use the browser to visit any Google-owned website, all in the name of convenience and a passwordless future.

If you’re a DuckDuckGo user, update your app and browser extensions to get access to this new mode. Alternatively, you can check out a few effective steps to maintain your privacy on Android if you're less than comfortable with DuckDuckGo's relationship with Microsoft.