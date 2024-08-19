Summary Google is beefing up Messages with upgrades like 3D filters, MLS, full screen effects, Gemini integration, and more.

Dual SIM RCS support, which leaked earlier this year, seems to be rolling out now to some users in beta.

It is currently unclear when support might roll out widely to stable Google Messages users.

This year alone, Google Messages has received several solid upgrades, solidifying its position as one of the best messaging apps on the market. Upgrades include the likes of in-app 3D filters, better encryption via Messaging Layer Security, full screen effects, Gemini integration, and more.

Further, with Apple's upcoming support for RCS chats, Google Messages has already begun work on upgrading existing group chats between iOS and Android users into RCS from MMS.

Now, in another major win for users, it appears that Google is finally rolling out dual SIM RCS support, at least in beta. Dual SIM RCS support, with an option to quickly switch between phone numbers is a long-requested feature, and hints regarding it first started appearing earlier this year, in January. At the time, certain flags had to be enabled to surface support. Now, support seems to be rolling out directly as a server-side update.

It's worth noting that Google itself hasn't announced that it is rolling out dual SIM RCS support. Rather, a user on Reddit shared screenshots suggesting the rollout had begun in beta.

Dual SIM RCS hits India

While user JojyThomas didn't share where they're located, looking at the cellular networks — BSNL and JIO, it is evident that the rollout has begun in India. The OP said they're on Google Messages beta 20240813_00_RC00, and using a Nothing Phone 2.

Elsewhere, Google Messages as it is now, heavily compresses images before they're transmitted over RCS. A recent leak suggested that Google is working on allowing Google Messages users to send images up to 8,192 pixels wide and tall, with the JPEG quality set to 100, which should greatly improve the overall quality of pictures you share over RCS. However, according to the OP, that changed hasn't rolled out to them in the beta. "Regarding the backup format for sending attachments, are photos sent no longer compressed in this beta? Seems like the 2 would go hand in hand," questioned a user, "No it's still compressed!" replied the OP.

It is currently unknown when Google plans to roll out dual SIM RCS support and raise the compression ceiling for everyone using the stable version of Google Messages.

Thanks: Armando