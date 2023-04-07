Google is ending support for two legacy smart home products next year. According to emails sent by Google today, both the Dropcam security camera and the Nest Secure home security system will stop functioning in one year, on April 8, 2024. The company is softening the blow with discounts on more modern replacements — including vouchers for free Nest Cams and ADT security systems.

Dropcam devices and the Nest Secure are both still managed exclusively in the semi-retired Nest app — they don't work with Google Home. There are several models of Dropcam cameras kicking around, and they're all being sunsetted. As of next April, they'll no longer be accessible through the Nest app, and video histories won't be available. Google's offering up to two free Nest Cam Indoor cameras to users with affected Dropcams, provided they're Nest Aware subscribers. Users with Dropcams who aren't paying subscribers are getting half-off coupons.

The Nest Secure home security system is also on its way out. Next April, the system "will no longer work," Google says — it won't be accessible in the Nest app or able to connect to the internet at all. Google is offering "Eligible Nest Secure users" a replacement Self Setup System from ADT that includes "An ADT Smart Home Hub, 2 Door/Window Sensors, and a Motion Sensor for no cost." Unlike the recently announced Nest/ADT bundles, though, the kit won't include any Nest hardware. Affected users also get professional alarm monitoring free for a year, after which it'll cost $20 a month — though Google says you can cancel any time.

As 9to5Google reports, legacy Works with Nest integrations are also being retired, and even sooner: starting on September 29, all existing Works with Nest smart home integrations will stop functioning. Google started winding Works with Nest down in 2019 in favor of Works with Google Assistant (which has since been rebranded to Works with Google Home). It's been a prolonged and confusing transition, but the bottom line is that if any of your smart home automations still rely on old Nest-branded integrations, they'll stop working in September. The impact of Works with Nest shutting down is likely to be minimal, as most Works with Nest integrations have had Works with Google Home replacements for some time.

As annoying as it is to have to switch out smart home hardware, offering free replacements of years-old hardware is a notably consumer-friendly move. If you're still using any of these older devices, be sure to check your email for instructions on getting them replaced.