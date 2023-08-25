Summary Dropbox has revised its storage policy due to misuse of its unlimited plan, which was being exploited for activities such as cryptocurrency mining and storage pooling with strangers.

If you look around at all the best cloud storage options, giants like Microsoft and Google have already waved goodbye to their unlimited storage plans. Now, Dropbox has followed suit. Recently, Dropbox reported that it is revising its storage policy in response to a marked increase in non-business-oriented usage of its unlimited plan.

Originally designed to support businesses, Dropbox's highest-tier plan provided unlimited storage to facilitate growth. However, recently, certain users began exploiting this offering for activities such as cryptocurrency mining, pooling storage with strangers, and even reselling the service. Such misuse not only consumed disproportionate amounts of storage but also threatened the stability of the platform for its core business clientele.

Dropbox's new policy introduces a metered approach. New customers on the Dropbox Advanced plan will now receive a starting storage allocation of 15TB, which can accommodate approximately 100 million documents or 7500 hours of HD video. Furthermore, with each added license, an additional 5TB will be provided. For existing Advanced customers utilizing less than 35TB per license — which represents over 99% of such users — the existing storage amount remains, supplemented by an extra 5TB for a period of five years without extra costs. However, for the minority exceeding this limit, Dropbox will extend support to facilitate a smooth transition.

As reported by Bloomberg, this strategic alteration mirrors a broader industry trend. Earlier this year, Google rebranded its highest-tier Workspace plan, moving away from the “as much storage as you need” slogan, which inadvertently led some of its users towards Dropbox. Likewise, companies like Apple and Amazon have revisited their cloud storage pricing, with the latter terminating its unlimited storage plan back in 2017. Microsoft took a similar step in 2015. Notably, Box remains a standout, still promoting unlimited storage for its enterprise offerings.