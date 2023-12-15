Dropbox is an awesome tool for file sharing and collaboration on important professional projects. Its file search features have been enhanced with AI to skip steps when analyzing your request, getting your result faster. This machine learning is achieved by Dropbox's partnership with OpenAI, a company dedicated to developing and improving machine learning.

While this sounds great, these features have concerning aspects. The third-party collaboration is in alpha, and users aren't told that the AI features are automatically turned on and must be manually deactivated. Some users are concerned that this is an invasion of privacy, with their data being shared before they know the AI features are turned on. These features are opt-in and can be easily deactivated. Here's how to do it.

What is Dropbox?

Dropbox is a cloud storage service that aims to maximize productivity and make work collaborations run smoother. Files can be drawn from tons of programs and synchronized across multiple devices. Dropbox integrates with your other work tools. It's compatible with handy communication apps like Slack and Zoom. If you're starting a workflow routine or organizing a group project, Dropbox is a powerful tool for getting off the ground, especially on a cheap Android phone.

Deactivating Dropbox's AI features

It's simple to toggle this mechanic with a few clicks. These AI features are only available on the paid versions of Dropbox, so don't be alarmed if you don't see the options. It's because you aren't affected by them. Here's what to do:

Go to Dropbox.com and log in to your account. Navigate to the upper-right corner of the screen and click your account icon. Click Settings on the drop-down menu. Go to the Third-party AI tab. Click the switch to turn the feature off. To reverse this process, click the switch again to reactivate the AI features.

Always take your privacy into account

Dropbox is an amazing service and one of the great business apps available on the Play Store. The Dropbox FAQs state that these features help users and that data isn't used to train AI. Still, Open AI keeps your data for 30 days when used, and machine learning is their primary business. Even if you opt out, people you work with may use the feature. Their data is still being collected, so be cautious with the information and files you share.