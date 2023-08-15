Amazon pioneered the smart speaker segment with its Echo line of speakers, and Amazon Echo devices are some of the best smart speakers you can buy. One of the reasons behind the popularity of Echo devices, apart from their affordable pricing and ease of use, is the feature set. From basic things like adding reminders to running complex routines that control your smart home setup, the Echo speakers can handle everything. An excellent example of one such feature is Drop In, which turns your Echo speakers into an intercom device.

With Drop In, you can start a conversation between your Echo devices and approved contacts. The best part is that you can Drop In on all your Echo devices simultaneously. Here's how you can drop in on all your Amazon Echo speakers.

What is Drop In, and how does it work?

Drop In is an optional feature that turns your Echo devices into an intercom. The benefit of Drop In is that the other party doesn't have to approve the connection. You can activate Drop In on all your Echo devices and with Alexa contacts. When you use the feature to drop in on an echo device, it establishes a two-way connection. Your Echo speaker will start pulsing green light to indicate that the Drop In connection has been established. Now, both parties can have a two-way conversation.

The feature is convenient. For example, you can use Drop In to initiate a conversation in your household without calling everyone to the same spot. The feature also makes it easy to keep tabs on relatives who are not technologically savvy. If they don't respond to your calls or messages, you can use the Drop In feature to check up on them. You can hear everything in the device's range and figure out whether everything is okay. You can watch a live video feed if they have an echo device with a camera and screen.

Since the Drop In feature can easily be misused, it's turned off by default. You have to turn it on and individually approve each contact.

How to activate Drop In on Echo devices

You can turn on the Drop In feature using Alexa's Android or iOS apps. Here's how to do it:

Launch the Alexa app on your Android smartphone and pick the Communicate option. Close Tap the Drop In icon and select the My Communication Settings option. 2 Images Close Turn on the toggle for Allow Drop In and tap OK to save your changes. 2 Images Close Now, you can drop in on any Echo device on your network.

Drop in on all your Echo devices at the same time

Using the Drop In feature, you'll have a two-way intercom connection between two Alexa-powered speakers. You can also connect to a specific device group or all supported Alexa-compatible devices under your Amazon household (minus the ones set to do not disturb).

To drop in on a specific Alexa device, say, "Alexa, drop in on [device name]." For example, say, "Alexa, drop in on my Echo Dot," and it connects to your Echo Dot.

To drop in on a device group, say, "Alexa, drop in on the [device group name]." For example, say, "Alexa, drop in on my living room," and it connects to your echo device group in the living room.

To drop in all your Echo devices at the same time, say, "Alexa, drop in everywhere," and it connects to all Echo devices in your household.

How to drop in on Echo devices using Alexa mobile app

You can also use your Alexa mobile app to drop in on your Echo devices. It comes in handy when you are outside your home and want to connect to someone in your household. There are two ways to use the Drop In feature via your Alexa mobile app.

Launch the Alexa app and tap the Alexa icon to launch the voice assistant. Use any voice command mentioned above to drop in on your Echo devices. 2 Images Close You will see a call screen indicating that it's working. Close Alternatively, choose the Communicate tab and tap the Drop In icon. Tap the device name. 2 Images Close You'll see a call screen indicating that you've dropped in on the device. Close

Using the Alexa app to drop in on Echo devices is handy. You can use this to quickly check up on your kids or pets when you are out and about.

Drop In feature turns your Echo speakers into an intercom

When used properly, Drop In adds extra convenience to our lives. You can use it to take family polls on the day's dinner, keep tabs on your parents, children, or pets, and use it for quick, effortless conversations. To learn more ways to use your Echo speakers, check out our guide on Amazon Echo tips and tricks and get the most out of your Echo devices.