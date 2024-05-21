Summary The Dreametech Robotic Mower A1 offers wire-free setup and LiDAR technology for navigation and obstacle detection.

It allows for extensive customization in mapping your yard, similar to how a robot vacuum operates.

While it excels in mowing performance and obstacle avoidance, it may struggle with edges and corners, requiring manual trimming.

Dreametech makes some of the best robot vacuums, with popular products like the DreameBot X30 Ultra packing plenty of advanced tech. The manufacturer is expanding its expertise to the realm of lawn care with its first autonomous lawnmower, the Dreametech Robotic Mower A1.

The robot mower uses the same LiDAR navigation technology found in robot vacuums, promising to mow your lawn wire-free. Like a robot vacuum, it's controlled using an app and can even detect obstacles. Let's dive deeper into what the Dreametech Robotic Mower A1 has to offer and whether it can care for your lawn as well as a Dreametech robovac can care for your floors.

Dreametech Robotic Mower A1 Most innovative 8.5 / 10 The Dreametech Robotic Mower A1 is a wire-free robot lawn mower that uses LiDAR technology for navigation and obstacle detection. It's app-connected and offers plenty of customization and advanced mapping options. Pros Wire-free setup

Obstacle detection

Customization options

Silent Cons Edges and corners need to be trimmed manually

Expensive

Struggles with tough terrain $2500 at Dreametech

Price and availability

The Dreametech Robotic Mower A1 will be available on Amazon and Dreame's online store for $2,500 starting May 15.

Specifications Cutting Width 8.6 inch Dimensions 25.3 x 17.2 x 10.3 inches

What’s good about the Dreametech Robotic Mower A1

LiDar navigation and a seamless process

Close

The Dreametech Robotic Mower A1 offers an entirely wire-free setup, making installation easier than competing products. Unlike traditional robotic mowers that require boundary wires or positioning antennas, Dreametech's mower uses a wide-angle LiDAR for precise navigation and obstacle detection, similar to a robot vacuum.

This makes the setup process seamless and allows for extensive customization in mapping your yard. Like a robovac, you can create virtual boundaries, work zones, and no-go zones using the mobile app. The only difference is that, unlike a vacuum, the mower doesn't automatically generate a map of your yard, and you have to manually create its work zones and paths.

Besides the slightly different map creation, the Dreametech Robotic Mower A1's operation is similar to the brand's vacuum. You can control it using the app and your favorite voice assistants. Similarly, you can define schedules and adjust the mowing height and direction directly within the app. In addition, the mower features a screen and control buttons for quick operation, saving you the hassle of looking for your phone if you want to launch it.

The Dreametech Robotic Mower A1's mowing performance is quite good. It uses three sharp blades for precise cutting and follows a U-shaped path to create perfectly parallel lanes. It then finishes with edge mowing to ensure comprehensive coverage of the lawn. It's particularly quiet, making it unnoticeable when mowing day or night.

In addition, the A1's LiDAR system enables it to detect and avoid obstacles precisely. It can generate a precise map of what it senses and navigate around potential obstacles, both permanent and temporary. This means you don't have to create no-go zones around trees, as the mower can automatically sense and avoid them.

Maintaining and caring for the Dreametech Robotic Mower A1 is straightforward. It has an IPX6 rating for weather and water resistance, meaning you can hose it down to remove dirt and leftover grass from the blades and wheels. The dock also includes an integrated brush to clean the LiDAR sensor, ensuring it remains clean so the robot can position itself accurately.

What’s bad about the Dreametech Robotic Mower A1

Still has some kinks to work out

Despite being a great and innovative product, the Dreametech Robotic Mower A1 has some drawbacks. One of the main issues is its performance around edges and corners. The mower tends to take a curved path at straight angles, leaving some areas unmowed. The mower regularly struggles to reach these areas, leaving strips of grass untouched, so you have to trim them with an edger manually.

Also, while the initial setup is easy, it can be time-consuming for large or complex lawns. Indeed, while the A1’s navigation is precise, it requires careful setup to ensure accurate mapping and effective mowing. The process takes time, as you have to manually drive it along your lawn's boundaries to learn them.

Failing to do so properly will lead to poor mowing results, but mapping a large garden can take more than an hour, so be patient when creating the map for the first time.

While the app lets you define a mowing schedule, it functions differently from a robot vacuum. Indeed, while you can set specific mowing days and times, you are required to specify a start and end time. This means the robot can continue mowing the same area repeatedly, or it might stop prematurely if the allotted time is too short.

However, just like Dreametech vacuums, obstacle avoidance is often overly cautious. The Dreametech Robotic Mower A1 usually avoids a relatively large area around obstacles, leaving uncut grass near them. Adjusting the obstacle detection sensitivity can help, but finding the optimal setting requires some trial and error.

Should you buy it?

The Dreametech Robotic Mower A1 is a strong contender in the robotic lawnmower market, especially for those looking for an easy-to-install solution. Its wire-free setup, advanced LiDAR navigation, obstacle detection, and sleek design make it an appealing choice for homeowners looking to simplify lawn maintenance. The comprehensive app provides plenty of customization options, allowing you to tailor the mowing process to your needs.

However, the A1 has limitations. If your garden has a lot of edges, corners, or slopes, the mower’s performance is less than ideal. The conservative obstacle avoidance and lack of fine-tuning in the mapping process can also be minor inconveniences. Overall, the Dreametech Robotic Mower A1 is an excellent choice if you value ease of installation, advanced features, and reliable performance. It’s particularly well-suited for those who prefer a hassle-free, wire-free solution and are willing to accept a few quirks and the $2500 price tag.