The new Dreame X40 Ultra is one of the most innovative robot vacuums on the market. It builds on the recently released X30 Ultra, adding a new flexible side brush (similar to the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra) and an improved 12,000Pa suction power, one of the highest we've seen on a robovac. It also has hot water mop washing and even a self-cleaning dock, making it one of the most innovative models, at least on paper. Sadly, it's also one of the priciest, so let's see whether it's worth your bucks.

Price, availability, and specs

How much is too much?

Although the Dreame X40 comes with plenty of innovative tech onboard, it costs a whopping $1,900. This is a very prohibitive price, which makes it one of the most expensive robovacs on the market. It's sold directly on Dreame's web store and Amazon.

Specifications Dimensions Robot 13.78 x 13.78 x 3.82in | Dock: 18 x 13.5 x 23.25in Dustbin Capacity 300ml Brand Dreame Price $1,900 Surface Recommendation All Connectivity WiFi Integrations Alexa and Google Assistant Dust Bag Capacity（L） 3.2L Cleaning Modes Vacuum, Mop, Combined Battery 6,400mAh Suction Power 12,000Pa Mop 2x rotating mop pads Brushes Bristleless Expand

What's good about the Dreame X40 Ultra?

Plenty of innovation

Close

The Dreame X40 Ultra stands out from the competition thanks to its innovative features. First, its suction power is exceptional, standing at a whopping 12,000Pa. This is enough to pick up even the smallest particles from hard floors and carpets (even if they're thick). The bristleless brush roller also helps lift debris and capture it from all surfaces without the risk of hair entanglement. The optional TriCut brush can even cut hair and vacuum it for better efficiency and less maintenance. However, at this price, you shouldn't have to pay extra to get it.

The extending side brush is standard, and although very similar to Roborock's design, it remains a noteworthy feature. It deploys automatically to clean corners and edges that other vacuums often miss. This ensures every area is cleaned, reducing the need to manually address hard-to-reach corners and alongside baseboards.

The robot's mopping performance also stands out. Its pads are washed with hot water, ensuring they are as clean as possible for each use, and the station automatically dispenses cleaning solution to get rid of hard stains. The X40 Ultra also has an extending mop (like the brush mentioned above), allowing it to reach baseboards and edges more effectively.

The Dreame X40 Ultra has a very user-friendly and feature-rich app that offers plenty of customization options and an AI mode. The latter adjusts the cleaning settings automatically based on detected dirt levels, maximizing overall cleaning efficiency.

What's bad about the Dreame X40 Ultra?

It does have a few flaws

Despite its many strengths, the Dreame X40 Ultra has a few flaws. First, the obstacle avoidance system, while improved from previous models, still falls short in some areas. The robot scans for obstacles when entering a room but does not continuously update its map in real-time. So, the vacuum avoids areas where obstacles have been moved, resulting in uncleaned spots. Additionally, it tends to leave a thick margin around obstacles, meaning certain areas may not be spotless. This is particularly surprising, considering it has an extending brush and mop to reach as far as possible.

The complexity of docking station maintenance is another significant issue. Although it cleans and dries mop pads in hot water, the design allows water and dirt to accumulate in the lower part of the base. This requires regular manual cleaning, which can be cumbersome compared to other models featuring more efficient self-cleaning systems.

The washing board, although removable, is not as effective as the one found on the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, requiring occasional machine washing of the mop pads. Overall, this is disappointing, considering Dreame advertised the station as self-cleaning when in fact, the squeegees merely scrape some dirt away but don't fully clean the baseboard.

Finally, the overall price is prohibitive, and the aforementioned issues are hard to accept when paying almost $2,000 for a robovac, even if it's a very innovative one.

Should you buy it?

If you have the money and want the most innovative robot

The Dreame X40 Ultra is a compelling option if you're looking for an advanced and innovative robot vacuum and mop combo. Its outstanding suction power and effective mopping make it a reliable choice for floor maintenance. The extending side brush and side mop, as well as the AI-powered cleaning adjustments, help ensure your floors stay clean and fresh.

However, it's important to weigh the robot's shortcomings. The obstacle detection system is not as advanced as others and sometimes leads to weird behaviors. Also, the dock isn't really "self-cleaning," which is a bit deceptive, especially at this price.

If vacuuming efficiency and mopping performance are your primary concerns, the Dreame X40 Ultra is a strong contender. However, if easy maintenance and reliable obstacle detection are higher on your priority list, you might find better options like the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra. It offers superior obstacle management and a more user-friendly self-cleaning system.

Dreame X40 Ultra 7 / 10 The Dreame X40 Ultra features the brand's latest innovations. Sure, it can vacuum and mop the floors, but it can also clean itself. The dock also comes with self-cleaning capabilities, ensuring it stays clean. The robot uses AI tech to detect dirt and has an impressive 12,000Pa of suction power, making it one of the most powerful models around. $1900 at Amazon $1900 at Dreametech