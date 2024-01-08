Summary The DreameBot X30 Ultra is a single product that can eliminate the need for deep cleaning in hard-to-reach places like nooks and corners.

The X30 Ultra's anti-tangle brush and 8,300Pa suction power make it effective for cleaning both carpets and solid flooring.

While smart robot vacuums have their benefits, it's important to be aware of potential issues and understand the specific features and capabilities of the vacuum you're choosing.

If you dread tackling cleaning chores around your house, you might be considering investing in robot vacuum for help. There are several on the market to choose from, but they all tend to have different features. Depending on your needs, you might find a vacuum that can sweep up solid floors to be serviceable. On the other hand, you may specifically need a robot with wet mopping features as well. Now, Dreame Technology wants to solve your cleaning dilemmas with a single product.

The DreameBot X30 Ultra has been introduced to eliminate the need to deep clean in hard-to-reach places, such as nooks, corners, and tight spaces. Specifically, the vacuum can take on cleaning in spaces as deep as 4 centimeters, meaning no need to get on your hands and knees. The X30 Ultra also has an anti-tangle brush, which features three cutting heads that remove tangled hair on the vacuum’s roller brush. In total, the product offers 8,300Pa of suction power, which can suck up debris from carpeting and solid flooring alike. If you don’t want to own a smart vacuum because of the need to manage a dock, the Dreame X30 Ultra eliminates this problem — the base is self-cleaning, meaning you don’t need to worry about keeping it tidy.

While smart robot vacuums can certainly be a plus if you aren’t fond of cleaning, they aren’t without their caveats. The technology behind them continues to evolve, but there is still room for improvement. For example, Roborock has a line of smart vacuums that have grown in popularity. However, they can still create unusual issues for those who put them to use in their homes. One owner reported in November 2023 that their Roborock vacuum seemed to be turning on their television. After a bit of trial and error, they were able to determine that their smart robot was sending out infrared signals when it needed to find its dock. In turn, however, it was triggering their Phillips TV to on when unwanted. Through help from people on Reddit, the person was eventually able to prevent the problem from recurring.

These are the types of issues, however, that can arise when you decide to invest in a smart robot vacuum. While some of them are inevitable, specific problems might be avoidable, assuming you know the features of the product you’re purchasing. Every smart robot vacuum has different capabilities, and knowing how they can meet — or not meet — your needs is essential to finding the right one for your home.