In the competitive world of robot vacuums, the DreameBot X30 Ultra manages to stand out. Featuring advancements in mop cleaning and a self-cleaning base station for a touchless experience, its dock washes mops with hot water, and the robot can extend them to clean baseboards. A unique feature allows mop pad detachment in the dock, together with a new self-cleaning mechanism. The X30 Ultra isn't cheap, but with good cleaning efficiency and a wealth of features, it does a pretty good job justifying its high price.

Price and availability

A pricey package

The DreameBot X30 Ultra is set to be sold for $1,700 on February 28, 2024. There’s currently an early bird offer, letting you purchase a $460 coupon toward the robot’s price for just $59, bringing the final price down to $1,241.

Specifications Dimensions Robot: 13.8x13.8x3.8 in | Dock:13.4x18x23.2 in Dustbin Capacity 350 mL Battery Life 180 minutes Brand Dreametech Price $1,700 Weight Robot: 8.7 lbs | Dock: 20.9 lbs Surface Recommendation All Connectivity Wi-Fi Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant Dust Bag Capacity（L） 3.2L Cleaning Modes Vacuum, Mop, Combined, Successive Battery 6,400mAh Suction Power 8,300Pa Mop Yes (two rotating mop pads) Brushes 1x bristleless (or optional tricut brush)

Design, hardware, what's in the box

Chic and discreet

Close

The robot vacuum's design is chic and discreet, thanks to a narrow and tall shape, with a sleek black base station accented with gold. Despite its high price of $1,700, its appearance justifies the cost, featuring a structured design and premium materials. However, the front panel's non-magnetized, less premium feel slightly detracts from the overall quality.

Like similar products, the two large water tanks are discreetly housed under a top flap, concealing them to keep the overall aesthetics looking nice. However, the main innovation here is Dreametech’s new washing board, which now includes two squeegees that scrape dirt and water from it, helping minimize manual cleaning.

As for the robot, it doesn’t look too different from most other ones, except maybe for its matte black color, which is very fingerprint-friendly. Besides that, there’s a LiDAR dome on top, together with three quick access buttons and a flap that covers the dust bin and HEPA filter.

There’s also a camera with LED fill lights at the front, allowing it to recognize obstacles more finely, even when it’s dark. Underneath, there are two rotating mop pads, with a single bristleless brush-roller. The latter minimizes hair tangles, but Dreametech has also worked on an optional tricut brush roller that automatically cuts hair, further simplifying maintenance and care.

Overall, both the robot and dock use premium materials, which feel relatively solid. The tanks and accessories are well-built and shouldn’t break if you accidentally drop them, which is the least you could expect at this price. As for the box’s contents, Dreametech provides a replacement dust bag, in addition to the one that comes installed in the dock, together with a cleaning brush, and some detergent to use in the dedicated tank.

Setup, software, and features

AI-driven efficiency

Setup and operation are streamlined through an app that leverages AI to customize cleaning based on the layout and conditions of your home.

When setting up the robot for the first time, it happily roams around the house to map it. The result is accurate, and the rooms are even automatically separated and identified. It can of course be edited and customized, with options to merge or divide rooms, as well as to create virtual walls, no-go and no-mop zones. Like most modern robots, the X30 Ultra can handle up to four maps, which is useful if you have a multi-story house.

Close

In terms of cleaning options, the Dreamehome comes with the AI-based CleanGenius feature. It offers routine and deep cleaning modes, automatically adjusting the suction power and mop dampness. These can also be manually adjusted, either for the entire house, or for each room, according to your preferences. The X30 can also mop and vacuum at the same time, or vacuum first before mopping, depending on your settings.

The app also comes with plenty of AI-driven options, allowing the robot and station to re-mop dirty areas or re-wash the mops automatically, based on dirt level recognition. Similarly, the mop extension feature to clean the baseboards can be adjusted intelligently, so you don’t have to worry about it. The DreameBot X30 Ultra also offers very customizable options when it comes to dealing with carpets, including ignoring them, lifting the mop pads, or cleaning them extensively and detaching the mop pads.

Close

Since the robot features a built-in camera, the latter can also be used for home monitoring, providing two-way audio and a live and secure video feed.

Like all modern smart home products, the X30 Ultra is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. However, unlike the L30 Ultra, this model doesn’t come with a built-in voice assistant. Also, it’s a pity Dreametech didn’t work on making its latest flagship compatible with Matter, while the latest ones from Ecovacs and Roborock have it built-in.

Cleaning efficiency and battery life

Good cleaning results and navigation, but imperfect obstacle sensing

The X30 Ultra comes with a strong 8,300 suction power, together with a rising bristleless brush roller. The end results are top notch, especially on hard surfaces. As for carpets, the performance is also excellent, despite not having a dual-brush roller, like Roborock models.

Mopping results are quite satisfactory, thanks to the pressurized dual mop pads that are washed with hot water before, during and after each cleaning cycle. This not only yields better cleaning results, it also helps kill bacteria. Also, the robot comes with a built-in water tank that is refilled with water and detergent during the cleaning cycle, ensuring the mops are damp throughout the cycle.

The MopExtend feature works well, with the right pad extending automatically to clean alongside baseboards and furniture. In our tests, we’ve found it’s best to let the robot decide when to extend them, as it can otherwise leave a narrow strip uncleaned in the middle of the path. When it comes to hard stains, the robot has been able to get rid of oil and dried coffee stains, thanks to the combination of hot water and cleaning solution.

As mentioned before, the robot uses AI features to adjust its cleaning strategy. However, I’ve found it often prefers to trigger a second pass, even when it’s not necessary. Although this leads to good cleaning results, it takes longer to clean and uses much more water and cleaning solution. What’s more, the robot doesn’t identify dirty areas, but rather dirty rooms, meaning it cleans up an entire room twice instead of focusing on a specific zone.

As for navigation and obstacle detection, the X30 yields good results overall. It’s never gotten lost or stuck in my tests, but has a somewhat awkward approach to sensing obstacles. Indeed, despite adjusting its behavior, the robot scans for obstacles when first cleaning a room, but doesn’t check if they’ve been removed during the cleaning cycle. For instance, it’s identified my dog as an obstacle, but continued to ignore where it was, even after my dog went back to his bed.

Similarly, it doesn’t recognize obstacles that may potentially appear after it scans the room. I’ve voluntarily placed a slipper in its way after it scanned the room, and it went straight for it and dragged it all the way to the wall. This behavior isn’t something you’d expect from a robot costing this much, but is also something Dreametech can easily fix with a software update.

Despite its high suction power, the X30 Ultra isn’t very noisy when operating at moderate levels, allowing you to work or even watch TV while it’s operating, despite being slightly audible. Its battery life is also excellent, thanks to the 6,400 battery, which offers up to 180 minutes of cleaning time. This is enough to clean about 1,300 square feet on a single charge. Should the battery not last, the robot can automatically return to its station and recharge before resuming work.

Maintenance and care

Easy maintenance overall, but you still need to get your hands dirty

The X30 Ultra is designed to minimize maintenance. This starts with the station, which comes with two large water tanks of 4 and 4.5L and an oversized dust bag, which doesn’t require human attention very often. Similarly, the built-in cleaning solution tank saves you the trouble of having to add detergent manually, as the robot does it autonomously.

With regards to cleaning and caring for the robot, there’s not much to do, besides cleaning the wheels and wiping the sensors and camera once in a while. The bristeless brush is designed to minimize hair tangles, and only requires a quick cleanup once a month, or potentially more often if you have pets. The optional tricut brush makes this even easier, as it cuts hair before it can’t even get tangled around the roller. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to try this new brush, so we can’t say much about its performance.

With regards to the docking station, it can wash and dry the mops using hot water and hot air, ensuring they’re thoroughly cleaned and dried, helping prevent odors and mildew. Sadly, the X30 Ultra uses a plastic washing board to clean the mop, which isn’t as effective as a dedicated brush. As a result, the mop pads end up becoming quite dirty after a few weeks, requiring an occasional machine wash.

The X30 Ultra is also designed to prevent having to clean the washing board manually, thanks to the squeegees that are supposed to remove dirt that’s flushed with clean water. Sadly, the end result isn’t satisfactory, with only part of the board that remains clean, while the rest still requires a hand cleaning. It’s not a problem per se, as this is the same for competing products. However, it’s a shame Dreametech markets this as an innovation, when it doesn’t really change much.

Competition

The X30 Ultra is Dreametech’s latest flagship and high-end robot cleaner. As a result, it competes with similar flagship models from competitors.

The first is the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni, which comes with similar features, but uses a square design to clean corner efficiently. In my opinion, the build quality is also slightly superior, with questionable navigational results. It’s officially sold for $1,500 but is often discounted for a few hundred less.

There’s also the new Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, which will be available around April or May 2024 for $1,800. It comes with an even stronger suction power, together with a vibrating mop that’s cleaned using a dedicated brush and hot water. The robot does have a cleaning solution dispenser and Matter support, together with a new robotic arm design to clean alongside baseboards and corners.

Should you buy it?

The DreameBot X30 Ultra is a high-end robot vacuum featuring advanced cleaning technologies like hot water mop washing and AI-driven cleaning strategies, ensuring impressive results on various surfaces.

It’s not perfect, though, and requires manual intervention to clean the mop pads and dock, despite its claims for touchless cleaning. Also, its imperfect obstacle navigation, and the absence of Matter support and an integrated voice assistant position it slightly behind competitors.

Despite these issues, the X30 Ultra is a good option to consider for those valuing premium features and cleaning results.

