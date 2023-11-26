Summary The Dreame L30 Ultra is an advanced robotic vacuum with AI features, edge cleaning, and hot water mop washing.

The L30 Ultra offers efficient cleaning and competent navigation, making it a highly capable cleaning solution.

Despite a high price tag and longer cleaning times, the L30 Ultra is a top contender for those seeking a high-end and hands-off cleaning experience.

Robotic vacuums have improved tremendously over the past two years, becoming almost fully autonomous thanks to self-cleaning and emptying functionality. They're also getting smarter, with embedded AI that allows them to recognize and avoid obstacles, such as the new Dreame L30 Ultra. Manufacturers continuously strive to improve their products' features and perfect their offerings. Robovacs have gained hot air drying over the past year, and newer models like the Ecovacs X2 can even use hot water to wash their mop pads.

Dreametech has worked on an even more innovative product, building on its recently released L20 Ultra. The new model, soberly named the L30 Ultra, boasts most of the L20 Ultra's functionality, including its mop extension feature, designed to clean baseboards, its AI-based camera to identify obstacles and dirty areas, and the magnetic mop removal technology. In addition, it improves the overall cleaning performance thanks to hot water mop washing and an extremely powerful 7,300 Pa suction power.

With so many innovative features, the L30 Ultra is definitely one of the most advanced robot vacuums we've seen. Let's see how it performs daily and whether it's worth its price.

Dreamebot L30 Ultra Editor's choice 8.5 / 10 The Dreamebot L30 Ultra is an advanced robot vacuum with AI features, edge cleaning, and hot water mop washing. Dimensions 13 x 13 x 4in (robot) — 23.8 x 16.7 x 19.6in (base station) Dustbin Capacity 300mL Battery Life 180 minutes Brand Dreametech Price $1,700 Weight 9.5lbs Surface Recommendation All (Hard floors and carpets) Connectivity Wi-Fi Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant Mopping Area Based on Water Tank Capacity（m²） 3,229sqft Dust Bag Capacity（L） 3.2L Cleaning Modes Vacuum only, Mop only, Vacuum and mop, Vacuum then mop Battery 6,400mAh Suction Power 7,300Pa Mop 2 circular mop pads Brushes Single bristleless brush roller Pros Efficient cleaning

Competent navigaton

Handsome design

Low maintenance Cons High MSRP

Long cleaning times

Questionnable "dirt" detection $1700 at Amazon

Price and availability

The Dreamebot L30 Ultra is only available in North America, selling on Amazon and Dreametech's website for $1,700.

Design, hardware, what's in the box

An elegant base station

If you're familiar with the Dreamebot L20 Ultra, the L30 Ultra looks exactly the same. Indeed, Dreametech hasn't changed the design of either the robot or the dock. The latter is still massive, measuring 23.8 x 16.7 x 19.6 inches. It features a polished design, though, with vertical details on the front panel that make it look premium and classy at the same time. Most of the base station is black, with some golden accents that make you want to feature it in your living room instead of hiding it back in the garage.

The base station is so large because it houses two gigantic water tanks, with a capacity of 4.5L for the clean water tank and 4L for the dirty water tank. Both are accessed by lifting the top flap, conveniently hiding them from someone's sight. In between them, there's a compartment that houses the cleaning brush, as well as a detergent cartridge for automatic solution dispensing.

The large 3.2L dust bag is housed behind a cover in the middle of the base station's body, which can be latched using a built-in slider to prevent it from opening. Dreametech has thought of everything, as there's even a small compartment to store a spare dust bag. It's a shame the designers didn't prefer a drop-down panel, as it would have been easier to use than a fully detachable one. This method is probably more durable, though, and is easier to replace in case it breaks.

The bottom part of the station is where the robot empties, cleans, dries, and charges itself. Despite the robot's unforeseen innovation, Dreametech uses a standard plastic washboard instead of a dedicated brush like Roborock designed for its RockDock Ultra. However, Dreame has designed a magnetic technology that allows the robot to eject its mop pads automatically and leave them in the station. It is useful for vacuum-only cycles or when vacuuming thick carpets.

The robot itself has a more standard shape and appearance, measuring 13 x 13 x 4 inches. It comes with a top-mounted LiDAR dome on top, surrounded by a top flap. The latter fully separates from the robot and reveals the dust bin, which doesn't need to be accessed often except when it's time to replace the HEPA filter. The design is also very high-end, featuring matte black and golden accents. The bumping board has the same details as the dock, boasting its premium appearance.

The camera located at the front of the bot is easily noticeable, especially because it's surrounded by LED lights, allowing it to navigate even when it's dark. At the back, the charging pins and water ports discreetly integrate within the overall design and are hardly noticeable. At the bottom, there's a single bristleless brush, which can be lifted, a side brush, two oversized mop pads, and the wheels and sensors.

In addition to their polished design, the robot and the base station feel sturdy and feature excellent build quality. There's little doubt about their durability; even the water tanks feel solid enough to last over time. Unfortunately, there's not much to be found in the box besides the station, the robot, and a user guide, as no spare filter, brush, or mop pad is included. That's a bit hard to swallow for a product that costs this much.

Setup, software, and features

Efficient mapping

Dreametech's app stands out for its user-friendly and intuitive interface. The setup process is seamless and guided, prompting you to allow the robot to go exploring to map your house, distinguishing rooms with its camera. It even recognizes furniture types to categorize rooms, like the bathroom, bedroom, or kitchen.

Naturally, you can then edit the map to customize it: you can modify room divisions, set restricted zones, and even create specific paths. The 3D house mapping is an interesting feature where you can add furniture and change floor types. While not essential, it brings customization to a new level. The Dreamebot L30 Ultra can also handle up to four maps, ideal for houses with multiple floors.

The app offers various cleaning options, including two AI-driven modes called CleanGenius: Daily and Ultimate, which automatically tailor settings like suction and mopping. You can manually adjust these settings, including different preferences for each room. The robot can also vacuum and mop simultaneously or sequentially for optimal cleaning.

The Dreame app also lets you customize the L30 Ultra's settings in a detailed way. This lets you align cleaning patterns with your floor's grain, automatically add the cleaning solution, re-wash the mop pads if it senses they're dirty, automatically clean a second time if needed, and extend the mop pads to clean along the baseboards. It smartly adjusts its approach to carpets, either elevating or detaching the mops to prevent wetting thick carpets.

The camera aids in navigation and dirt detection. It doubles as a real-time home monitoring device with two-way audio for interacting with pets and ensuring security. The video feed is secure, encrypted, and requires a passcode to access. Based on your settings, the robot informs you when it's recording, either through voice or visual signals.

Finally, besides app control, you can operate the L30 Ultra via its dock or physical buttons. It's compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice commands, but only Google Assistant supports complex instructions like directing the robot to specific rooms. Dreame has also worked on designing its own voice assistant, which lets you control the robot directly without having to use a smart speaker or your phone, which some people appreciate if they don't want to invest in yet another device.

Cleaning efficiency and battery life

Remarkable cleaning performance

The L30 Ultra features an impressive 7,300Pa suction power and a rising bristleless brush roller. This makes the vacuuming performance on hard surfaces particularly effective, with the robot's size allowing it to navigate under most furniture for comprehensive cleaning easily. The robot performs decently on carpets, thanks to its strong suction, but it lacks a dual-brush roller found in devices like the Roombas or the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, which would have enhanced its ability to clean thick carpets.

Mopping with the L30 Ultra yields excellent results, thanks to its dual mop pads and pressurized scrubbing action. The mops are washed before and after each cleaning cycle with 136ºF hot water for best results and maximized hygiene. During the cycle, the robot's water tank automatically refills with fresh water and cleaning solution to maintain mop dampness, with an adjustable frequency according to your preferences. L30 Ultra's extendable mop pads, designed to reach baseboards and edges, do a great job at cleaning areas other products can't reach.

Unfortunately, this can leave a narrow strip uncleaned in the middle of the path on the first pass. However, it was cleaned during the second one. It's therefore important to adjust your settings wisely, as it's not necessarily a good idea to use the mop extension feature during every cycle, but rather to use it during deep cleaning ones, which often require two passes, to ensure both the edges of your baseboards and your floors are cleaned thoroughly. When dealing with hard stains, the L30 Ultra does a decent job at removing them, thanks to hot water and detergent.

The robot's AI-based camera can automatically detect dirty areas and trigger a second cleaning pass. This can mean extensive cleaning in some areas, resulting in good overall cleanliness but a longer cleaning duration. Also, I've noticed the robot almost systematically triggered a second cleaning pass without it being necessary. Let's hope Dreametech will improve its algorithms and only clean the specific areas requiring attention instead of mopping the whole room again. Thankfully, the large water tank robot compensates for increased water usage but doesn't compensate for the longer cleaning time.

Unlike Roborock, Dreametech has preferred to use a built-in camera for obstacle detection, which also uses LED lights at night for precision. Overall, it does a better job than the L20 Ultra because it's not as cautious when encountering obstacles. However, it still tends to err on the side of caution, leaving a small uncleaned margin around objects. This is expected with an RGB camera, which is less precise than infrared technology to calculate distances.

The robot's navigation skills are effective, avoiding cables and not getting stuck, though it may take unconventional routes to destinations. It tends to bypass narrow spaces, opting for caution over thoroughness.

Noise levels are reasonably low, making it possible to converse or watch TV while the robot works. The highest suction setting is slightly louder, but still manageable for nearby work. The L30 Ultra's 6,400mAh battery outperforms many competitors, offering up to 180 minutes of cleaning in mixed vacuum and mop mode or 260 minutes in quiet mode. The battery size is notably larger than the typical 5,200mAh found in similar models, and the robot's fast charging capability ensures minimal downtime.

Maintenance and care

Cleaning the base station and the robot is seamless

The L30 Ultra from Dreametech features a notably large base station that accommodates extra-large water tanks and a big dust bag, significantly reducing the need for daily human involvement. According to the manufacturer, the robot can autonomously clean over 3,200 square feet in its most efficient settings. In our tests, which involved more frequent water usage, the robot managed to clean approximately 2,000 square feet of dirty floors before requiring a refill of the clean water tank, highlighting its autonomy.

Maintenance-wise, the mop pads undergo a wash cycle before and after each use, using the bristled board within the base station and hot water. They are also subjected to hot air drying post-wash, which prevents odors and mildew. However, this cleaning method doesn't match the effectiveness of a dedicated brush for the mop pads, leading to a gradual buildup of odor and dirt. As a result, occasional machine washing of the pads is necessary despite the use of hot water.

The cleaning of the washing board is straightforward. The board fills with water by pressing and holding a designated button on the base station. Users then need to scrub it using the provided brush and press the button again to flush it out. The board can also be removed and washed in the sink for a more thorough cleaning.

Regarding the robot itself, its design without bristles significantly reduces hair entanglement around the brush. This means that maintenance, such as cleaning its sensors and brush, is only required about once a month to keep them free from debris and dirt.

Competition

The L30 Ultra is one of the most advanced products on the market, making it hard to match. The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni, priced $200 lower, boasts a more compact and less noticeable base station. It shares similar capabilities, such as hot water mop washing technology and AI-based obstacle detection. Its square-shaped design isn't as effective for edge cleaning and lacks AI-based dirt detection features. Its navigational skills aren't as good as Dreame's, and its obstacle detection and avoidance are notably inferior, making the L30 Ultra a better, yet more expensive, choice.

Despite coming with similar features, the new Narwal Freo is a more affordable option to consider. Indeed, it also comes with a swinging feature that lets the pads clean along the baseboard edges, as well as a liftable brush roller and even dirt detection technology. While it doesn't have hot water mop cleaning, it does come with hot air drying and features a built-in display and a voice assistant to control it.

Should you buy it?

The Dreamebot L30 Ultra introduces remarkable innovations, potentially setting it apart from its rivals. It stands out with its lifting and detaching mop pads, the capability to extend them, hot water mop washing, and advanced AI features. Equipped with large-capacity tanks and an oversized dust bag, it offers exceptional autonomy, reducing the need for frequent human interaction.

Its performance is quite satisfactory in real-world use, with excellent cleaning results and flawless navigation.

It's a bit too cautious with obstacles, though, and often thinks some rooms are dirtier than they are, prompting a second pass, which can be time-consuming. Using the robot is a breeze, though, thanks to the intuitive app and the built-in assistant. Maintenance is also facilitated, thanks to minimal human interaction and fully automated cleaning, despite requiring manual intervention occasionally.

The L30 Ultra is a great fit for large homes, with floors that require frequent cleaning. It's very expensive, though, making it a high-end product, which is made even clearer by its elegant design.

Is it worth buying, though? Probably, especially if you can afford it and don't want to spend time cleaning your floors. The L30 Ultra will take care of them for you, even though it may take its sweet time to make them shine.