Robotic vacuums are an integral part of today's smart homes. These intelligent devices with path-breaking technologies and innovations have revolutionized cleaning and made our lives efficient and easier.

Think robot vacuums, and Dreame is a name that comes top of mind for discerning homeowners in over 120 countries. A pioneering brand driven by innovation, Dreame, with its impressive lineup of DreameBots is renowned as a trailblazer in vacuum and robot vacuum technology.

One such advanced DreameBot is the futuristic L20 Ultra that leaves your home spotless and also cleans itself. This stylish and powerful robovac offers the ultimate cleaning experience through its breakthrough technologies and features like MopExtend, MopsRemoval, a fully automatic base station, 7000Pa suction power, and more.

So, let's explore what makes DreameBot L20 Ultra the perfect cleaning solution for your contemporary home.

1. The world's first MopExtend robot vacuum for in-depth edge cleaning

Owning the DreameBot L20 Ultra upgrades your lifestyle to a new cleaning revolution with the world's first MopExtend technology. The unique MopExtend is designed to get to the most difficult-to-clean places, which are the edges and corners.

How it works is that first, the Position Sensitive Detector identifies the edges and corners while the L20 Ultra is cleaning your home. Then, the MopExtend assembly fitted on an innovative sliding mechanism extends one mop automatically until it gets within 2mm of the baseboards for closer, deeper, and corner-to-corner cleaning.

MopExtend technology's 2mm intelligent edge cleaning is a certified TÜV SÜD minimum distance edge cleaning in smart home appliances.

The robotic MopExtend is engineered to work in all home environments, even complex ones, so rest assured that the edges of your home will remain super clean. This unique technology keeps your place cleaner with less cleaning area leakage along the straight wall edge and the right angle edge. Moreover, it also supports thorough edge cleaning of table and chair legs and other tricky areas.

DuoScrub mopping system scrubs out sticky messes

While MopExtend takes care of the edges, L20 Ultra's DuoScrub mopping system keeps your floors sparkling through its two high-speed rotary mops. Forget fretting about dried coffee stains and sticky juice messes. The two mops scrub under powerful pressure to clean the most stubborn dirt and messy spills.

And DuoScrub cleaning won't disturb you while you relax and catch up on the latest movie or enjoy a hot cuppa in peace. L20 Ultra's liftable rubber brush and a automatically closing fan motor keep the cleaning silent and smooth.

2. Fully automatic base station enables hands-free cleaning

Your wish of an intelligent robot vacuum that sets you free to enjoy your life has come true with the DreameBot L20 Ultra. It takes charge of the home cleaning at your command and is equipped with a fully automatic base station to keep itself clean and ready for the next task.

Enjoy hands-free cleaning with a compact, versatile, and automated base station:

Auto emptying

After completing cleaning, the L20 Ultra heads over to its base station and auto-empties itself. This self-emptying is by DualBoost 2.0 technology for better dust collection and emptying efficiency, and the large 3.2L dust bag. You get to enjoy hands-free emptying for up to 75 days. Then, all you need to do is throw away the dust bag.

Auto mop cleaning

The L20 Ultra's dirt detection technology can sense when the mops have got too dirty. So, it docks into the base station and gives its mops a thorough wash. Auto mop cleaning also happens after every cleaning task.

Auto mop drying

After cleanup, L20 Ultra's rotary mops are blow-dried in the base station with warm air for two hours. Thanks to this drying process, you'll never have to worry about mildew formation and unpleasant odor.

Auto water refilling

Water is also refilled automatically in the base station's water tank when needed from the 4.5L clean water tank. So the mops always get washed with clean water, which keeps them wet and maintains a higher cleaning efficiency. Plus, the water hookup kit ensures easy refilling and draining without you having to lift the water tank.

Auto solution filling

Even the right amount of cleaning solution is filled into the water tank automatically. Yes, your DreameBot L20 Ultra will always keep your hard floors and home shining like new every time it cleans.

3. Powerful 7,000Pa Vormax suction cleans all effectively

You'll love the power-packed clean-it-all performance of the L20 Ultra. Be it pet hair, dirt, dust, or other debris, the robot's advanced Vormax suction system with 7,000Pa suction power pulls it all out from rugs, carpets, and off hard floors.

Adding to this optimized vcuuming efficiency is L20 Ultra's liftable rubber brush, which ensures easy hair detangling. Enjoy the spick and span look with cleaner floors and carpets.

4. Auto mop removal and mop raising for cleaner and dry carpets

L20 Ultra offers you the flexibility to clean the way you like. You can choose the vacuum mode and then mop mode to clean floors and carpets at a go. In this mode, mops can be raised automatically up to 10.5mm to avoid contact with carpets and boost suction for cleaning low-pile carpets or rugs.

Or, choose the mops removal mode. When the robovac senses a carpet, it will return to its base and remove its mops. So, you get the best carpet cleaning with a boosted suction for deeper messes. And with the mops not there, your high-pile and mid-pile carpets won't get wet.

Moreover, you can choose Carpet Avoidance mode to only clean floors.

5. Intelligent environment sensing learns and understands your home

In a few minutes, the L20 Ultra learns your home. The insightful Pathfinder Navigation Control enables fast mapping and accurate path planning for the robot vacuum to clean in straight, neat rows quickly. You can also set it to navigate to specific rooms or areas for spot cleaning.

You'll be impressed by how the L20 Ultra moves smoothly around obstacles and avoids them easily. Equipped with AI Action and a 3D Structured Light Obstacle Avoidance System, the robot can identify up to 55 types of objects and plan how to clean around them. The built-in LED light makes this possible even in dim spaces and dark rooms.

6. Flexible remote control for effortless cleaning

You don't need to be home for the L20 Ultra to work its magic. You can remotely control your DreameBot via video supervision. Yes, with the DreameHome app on your mobile, you can command the L20 Ultra to perform various tasks from your car, office, or cafe'. And you can watch it all on your phone's screen.

Send the robot to a specific spot to clean it. Or back to its base station for auto-emptying and cleaning. You can also talk to your pet and calm your furry friend via the L20 Ultra in real-time, take a screenshot, or even record a clip.

And you can relax knowing that L20 Ultra is certified safe by TÜV SÜD and meets ETSI EN 303 645 cyber security standards for IoT products.

7. Enjoy optimized cleaning with the CleanGenius

The CleanGenius system of the L20 Ultra ensures optimized cleaning for every part of your home. Based on its learnings from your home's layout, it offers a Daily Mode or Ultimate Mode to get the best possible cleaning done.

Once it understands your home, the L20 Ultra also suggests cleaning strategies based on the flooring. Then, you can program your automatic cleaning by making minor changes in the mobile app.

Upgrade to worry-free super cleaning with DreameBot L20 Ultra

Undoubtedly, the DreameBot L20 Ultra ticks all the boxes as a marvel of innovative technology designed for the ultimate automated cleaning experience.

You get a versatile and dependable cleaning solution, worry-free ease of use, AI power, and revolutionary features. For just $1,099.99 at Dreametech. Considering the performance of the L20 Ultra and its positive reviews by leading tech sites, it's a deal you can't miss.

So, set yourself free to enjoy your home and life. Your intelligent DreameBot L20 Ultra will take charge of the cleaning.