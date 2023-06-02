Dreametech has been gaining popularity thanks to its extensive line of robot vacuum cleaners and mops, which range from relatively inexpensive and straightforward options like the D9 Max to high-end and fully automated ones like the L10s Ultra. Both can vacuum and mop the floor, but they’re radically different regarding their maintenance and care. Indeed, while the first comes with a simple charging station, the L10s Ultra features a self-emptying base that can also clean its mop pads autonomously.

However, such automation comes at a high price, considering the robot costs more than $1,000, which makes it unaffordable for most. For those looking for a middle ground, the Dreamebot D10s Plus is a perfect choice, given that it comes with advanced AI navigation, a self-emptying docking station, and mopping capability at a reduced price tag, costing just under $550.

Price and availability

The Dreamebot D10s Plus is available in North America for $550 on Amazon. It can also benefit from an early bird discounted price of $396, making it significantly more affordable.

Design, hardware, what's in the box

The D10s Plus features a sleek round design, showcasing a unique posh gray color. As always with Dreametech, the build quality is excellent, thanks to robust and durable materials. The robot’s size is standard, measuring 14-by-14-by-4 inches, allowing it to sweep under furniture easily.

On the top part of the robot, Dreametech has placed three quick-access buttons to control the robot and the LiDAR dome for navigation. A flap is also discreetly integrated into the overall design, which covers the robot’s dustbin, filter, and a cleaning brush, making them more accessible. Considering the D10s Plus comes with an auto-emptying feature thanks to its docking station, you shouldn’t even have to open the flap too often.

Underneath the robot, a single side brush with silicone bristles helps capture dust and debris along the walls and in corners. It works in combination with the main rubber brush roller, as well as the mopping module. The latter can be easily installed by sliding it under the robot and doubles as a 140mL water tank.

The mop is hooked into the module and then attached via grip tape, making it a bit complicated to replace and clean. Finally, the D10s Plus features an AI camera at the front, which helps it recognize obstacles and avoid them while cleaning, completing the top-mounted laser navigation system.

When it comes to the docking station, Dreametech has done an excellent job at making it look premium and well-finished. It’s naturally the same color as the robot while not being too bulky, measuring 16-by-12-by-20 inches, helping it integrate nicely into your interior design. The base station houses a 4L dust bag, accessed through a top flap, making it easy to reach when changing it.

It’s also important to mention Dreametech has integrated a plastic receptacle into the dock, which is useful to protect your floors from getting wet from the damp mop. Unfortunately, though, it’s slightly angled, making the robot look a little awkward when it’s docked, but this design probably saves a bit of space.

Lastly, when it comes to accessories, Dreametech only provides a spare dust bag in addition to the one already pre-installed. Similarly, don’t expect spare brushes or mop pads, as only one of each ship with the robot.

Software, cleaning efficiency, and battery life

The D10s Plus has a 5,000Pa suction power, which allows it to vacuum your floors and capture dust and debris efficiently. It comes with four sweeping settings, ranging from silent and standard to strong and turbo. The first two are extremely quiet and can barely be heard when watching TV or working. The strong one is a bit noisier, but still acceptable if you’re at home, while the turbo one can be a bit annoying. That being said, the D10s Plus is definitely one of the quietest robot vacuums II'vetested, and it deserves kudos for that.

The robot is designed to clean hard floors and carpets and can easily reach into rugs to lift dirt, thanks to its rubber bristleless brush roller. Similarly, it can automatically boost its vacuuming strength when it detects carpets, allowing it to clean them efficiently.

It also does a decent job when it comes to cleaning along the walls, but it doesn't excel at removing debris from corners and angles.

The mopping feature is more of a gimmick than an actual cleaning option and isn't particularly convenient. First, it requires you to wash and dampen the mop manually, installing it by hooking it onto the module and re-attaching it. Then, it simply wipes your floor by moving over it with a damp mop without applying pressure, which doesn't really remove stains. Worse, it uses the same mop without washing it to clean the whole area, which carries dirt around your house.

The app lets you control the dampness of the mop, but bear in mind that the 140 mL tank is relatively small. In our case, the D10s Plus could clean about 650 square feet with a full tank before running dry. TThere'salso an option to control the cleaning spacing and speed, allowing you to determine how slowly the robot should pass over your floors with the wet mop, hoping a slower speed could help remove some stains.

With this in mind, the mopping mode is mostly useful to get rid of small stains and for a daily clean, but definitely not to replace manual mopping or a proper automated floor scrubbing. Also, remember that the robot doesn't automatically avoid carpets when mopping, so you have to create no-mop zones before letting it clean.

A key feature of the D10s Plus is its AI-based navigation and obstacle avoidance. Overall, it's done great mapping its surroundings and automatically creating rooms. Since it uses a camera, it can identify rooms and objects and even automatically name them. The app offers extensive customization options to adjust rooms, rename and redraw them, and create virtual walls and no-go zones.

Similarly, it can generate a 3D map of your house, with the option to add furniture and other objects. More importantly, it allows you to store different maps, which is particularly useful if your house has several floors, or if you plan to use it in other places. In addition, you can customize the cleaning sequence and preferences for it to use different suction and mop dampness settings, depending on the room it's cleaning.

The robot's navigation is top-notch, and it's never gotten stuck or tried to climb over furniture. The app also lets you send it to clean a specific room or location, which the D10s Plus does brilliantly. It also uses an RGB camera to identify obstacles, allowing it to avoid them and even report them on the map.

For instance, it can tell shoes apart from other objects, let you know where they are, and even take a picture to tell you what it avoided. TThere'salso an option to activate the camera and move it around your house, which makes the D10s Plus double as a security camera. Of course, the feed is fully encrypted, and the robot orally says it's entered camera monitoring mode, so people around it are notified someone is watching them.

During our tests, it has mostly done a good job at avoiding various objects, including shoes and the dog's water bowl. The camera has also successfully identified cables lying on the floor, brilliantly preventing the vacuum from feasting on them.

The D10s PPlus'5,200mAh battery offers a maximum runtime of about 280 minutes, with the lowest power settings. With higher ones, you still get about 2 hours of battery life, which is more than enough to clean about 1,300 square feet on a single run. Should the cleaning area be bigger, the robot can automatically return to its station to recharge itself before resuming the cleaning task.

Maintenance and care

Regarding vacuuming, the D10s Plus is fully autonomous, as it can empty itself automatically thanks to the docking station. The 4L dust bag is supposed to last about two months, giving you weeks of worry-free vacuuming.

The main brush is also designed with the same mindset, as its bristleless rubber design makes it easy to clean and avoid hair tangles around it. The mop needs some attention, though, as you need to wash it manually after a cleaning cycle and refill the water tank regularly. It also gets quite dirty, so you will probably want to throw it in the washer quite often, requiring more manual tasks than with some other robot vacuums.

Competition

With the D10s Plus, Dreametech offers a self-emptying robot vacuum and mop combo with AI navigation for about $550, making it a very competitive product. As a comparison, the Roomba Combo j7+ offers similar features for a whopping $1,100. At this price, it does have a self-raising mop that prevents your carpets from getting wet, but this is probably not worth the extra money.

The Roborock Q7+ is also a competitor worth mentioning, as it has very similar features but has lower vacuuming power, no AI-based obstacle avoidance, and a smaller battery. It costs a bit more, with an official price tag of about $800.

Should you buy it?

The Dreamebot D10s Plus is an excellent option if you're looking for a reasonably priced autonomous robot vacuum. It features excellent cleaning efficiency, near-perfect navigation, and AI-based obstacle avoidance, making it a perfect choice for large houses and smaller apartments. Unfortunately, its mopping feature is more of a gimmick than a selling point, so you need to be aware it's only good for a quick floor wipe as opposed to actual manual mopping.

Lastly, the D10s Plus requires virtually no attention when it comes to maintenance and care as long as it's used as a vacuum. The mopping mode needs more manual work since you have to wash and clean it yourself every time. The D10s Plus is worth your buck if you're looking for a reliable, fully autonomous vacuum with AI navigation and obstacle avoidance. If you plan to use its mopping function to clean your floors quickly, you'll love your new robot vacuum, as long as you don't expect it to replace manual mopping.