This article is sponsored by Dreame. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Spring is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to start thinking about getting your pool ready for the warmer months. Keeping a pool clean can be a time-consuming chore, but advances in technology are making maintenance easier than ever. The Dreame Z1 Pro, recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its innovative design, is a cordless robotic pool cleaner designed to take the hassle out of pool upkeep.

With features like AI-powered navigation, remote control operation, and powerful suction, it’s built to handle the job efficiently.

A technological leap in pool cleaning

Dreame has developed the Z1 Pro with PoolSense™ Technology, an advanced system that boasts enhanced navigation, improved obstacle avoidance, and optimized cleaning patterns. These innovations make it the ideal choice for families with kids, allowing you to make the most of your pool, and eliminating the need for labor-intensive cleaning or maintenance.

The Triple Surround Fusion Perception System enables the cleaner to map and adapt to pools of different shapes and sizes, ensuring thorough coverage without missing any areas.

Unlike traditional robotic pool cleaners that rely on cords, the Z1 Pro is completely cordless, eliminating tangles and allowing unrestricted movement. Using intelligent navigation, it follows an S-shaped route for floors and an N-shaped route for walls, covering every part of the pool systematically.

Unmatched cleaning performance

Leaves, dirt, and algae can quickly build up in a pool, but the Z1 Pro’s 8,000GPH suction power ensures a deep and effective clean. The dual brushless motors and active dual brushing system work together to scrub surfaces, removing debris and buildup from the pool floor, walls, and even along the waterline.

With horizontal waterline cleaning, a feature that improves efficiency by 50%, the Z1 Pro takes care of one of the most difficult areas to clean.

The convenience of remote control and smart features

One of the standout features of the Z1 Pro is its LiFi remote control system, a first in robotic pool cleaners. Whether your pool uses freshwater or saltwater, the remote allows you to steer the cleaner, assign tasks, and activate spot cleaning—all without getting in the water.

When cleaning is complete, the auto poolside parking feature makes retrieval effortless, positioning the cleaner at the pool’s edge for easy access. Additionally, the smart app integration lets users schedule cleanings, customize settings, and receive real-time updates directly on their smartphones.

Cordless cleaning with long-lasting power

The Dreame Z1 Pro runs for 4 hours on a single charge, covering large areas without interruption. A 6-hour charge time ensures that it’s ready for use again the next day. Designed to work in a variety of pools, it offers a hands-free solution for those who want a low-maintenance cleaning process.

Dreame Z1: A more accessible alternative

For those looking for an alternative at a lower price point, the Z1 model offers many of the same technologies as the Z1 Pro, including intelligent navigation, smart obstacle avoidance, 8,000GPH suction, and horizontal waterline cleaning. However, the Z1 Pro includes extra features like LiFi remote control and extended coverage, making it the top choice for those looking for the most advanced option.

Why choose the Dreame Z1 Pro?

The Dreame Z1 Pro is designed for effortless, hands-free pool maintenance, making it a great fit for homeowners who want to keep their pools in top condition without investing hours of manual labor. If you frequently host gatherings or pool parties, having a robotic cleaner that can quickly and efficiently clean your pool before guests arrive ensures that your space is always ready for use.

The LiFi remote control makes it easy to activate and adjust cleaning cycles on demand.

For those with large or irregularly shaped pools, the PoolSense™ AI Technology ensures that the entire pool is cleaned without missing tricky corners or edges. Whether your pool is rectangular, oval, or custom-shaped, the Z1 Pro adapts its cleaning path, making it a practical option for pool owners who don’t want to deal with manual spot cleaning.

If your pool is located near trees or other sources of falling debris, the 8,000GPH suction power provides a reliable way to remove leaves, dirt, and small particles that accumulate over time. This is especially helpful for those who live in areas with frequent wind or seasonal shedding, where keeping a pool clean can otherwise be a constant struggle.

The horizontal waterline cleaning feature is particularly beneficial for those who want to maintain a pristine pool without having to scrub the waterline manually. Over time, oils, dirt, and algae can form a ring around the waterline, which can be difficult to remove. The Z1 Pro handles this task efficiently, ensuring the pool remains visually clean and well-maintained.

For vacation homeowners or rental property managers, the Z1 Pro offers an automated solution that ensures the pool is always clean without requiring hands-on maintenance. By scheduling cleanings through the smart app, pool owners can monitor their cleaner remotely and maintain a high standard of cleanliness even when they’re not physically present.

Finally, the auto poolside parking feature adds another layer of convenience by positioning the cleaner at the edge of the pool when it’s done. This eliminates the hassle of retrieving a submerged cleaner and makes it easier to lift and store when needed.

A practical solution for pool owners

Dreame’s Z1 Pro brings together smart technology and powerful cleaning performance to create a more convenient way to maintain pools. Whether you’re a busy homeowner, a frequent entertainer, or someone managing a vacation property, the Z1 Pro provides a hands-free cleaning experience that helps keep pools looking their best.

With its intelligent navigation, cordless operation, and remote control features, it’s a practical upgrade for anyone looking to reduce the time and effort spent on pool maintenance. Plus, with 15% off for a limited time, it’s an excellent opportunity to make pool cleaning easier as the warmer months approach.