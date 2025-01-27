This article is sponsored by Dreame. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Whether you're looking to dive into the world of robotic cleaning, or you're looking to upgrade your existing robot vacuum cleaner, Dreame's latest robot vacuum, the X50 Ultra, brings innovation and cutting-edge technology to the forefront.

Available from February 14, 2025, the X50 Ultra can take your home cleaning to the next level. The best part? You can access the X50 Ultra presale and get a generous $390 discount code for only $39, taking the price down from $1699.99 to $1309.99. You'll also get a few handy extras like an extra cleaning kit and an additional two year warranty, for free!

Navigate your home like a pro

Cleaning your home shouldn't be a chore, whether you're using a robot vacuum cleaner or not. Many robot vacuums struggle to navigate certain areas due to design flaws, but the X50 Ultra's ProLeap system takes charge with its wheeled design, allowing it to traverse most obstacles. It can cross 1.65-inch single-layer thresholds smoothly, and avoid specific obstacles like children's toys and play mats.

If you have full-length curtains, the X50 Ultra can recognize and pass through the curtain without sucking it up or damaging it, ensuring the floor underneath isn't skipped. This feature can be set up in the Dreamehome app.

The X50 Ultra features 360-degree smart mapping with 3D structure light, allowing it to identify up to 200 types of objects, including pet waste. The detailed 3D map is projected to detect and avoid smaller items like cables and chargers, leaving you safe in the knowledge that your items won't get chewed up by your robot vacuum.

With four cleaning modes, the X50 Ultra can adjust its cleaning approach to your needs, based on the layout of your home, floor type, and furniture. The vacuum's TurboForce uses a 20,000Pa high-powered suction that inhales dirt in its path. Whether you have dirt and debris deeply embedded in your carpet, trapped between tiles, or sitting atop a hard floor, the X50 Ultra will leave your floors looking pristine.

Plus, the retractable legs can power through a whopping 30,000 cycles, making this robot vacuum cleaner a long-term investment.

No more tangles

If you're worried about long hair or pet hair getting tangled up in your vacuum brushes, let the Dreame X50 Ultra ease your concerns! The HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush offers 100% anti-entanglement, allowing it to suck up hair up to 30cm without it tangling. The unique air duct design lifts hair with ease, ensuring a smooth, continuous clean without you having to intervene.

The X50 Ultra features two brushes, suitable for different surfaces. However, if you need a deeper clean for your hard floors, you can leverage the bristled rubber brush to capture dust and long hair, wherever it's hiding. The TPU rubber brush, best used for carpets, features a softer design, gently gliding over surfaces, sweeping up debris, pet hair, and dust in its path.

We all know that dirt and debris can easily get kicked into smaller and harder-to-reach areas. The Dreame X50 Ultra takes robotic cleaning to the next level with its Dual Flex Arm Technology, designed to tackle some of the most challenging cleaning tasks with precision and efficiency. This innovative feature enhances the vacuum’s ability to reach deep into corners, edges, and under furniture, ensuring no dust or debris is left behind.

The X50 Ultra’s extending side brush utilizes advanced engineering to stretch and sweep into tight spaces, achieving up to 100% corner cleaning efficiency, as certified by TÜV SÜD. Thanks to its intelligent design, the side brush can lift by over 10mm, preventing cross-contamination and ensuring that clean surfaces remain spotless. Whether it's dirt accumulation in awkward nooks or fine debris under low-profile furniture, the Dual Flex Arm Technology provides a meticulous cleaning experience.

Additionally, the MopExtend™ RoboSwing feature complements the side brush by extending up to 4cm into hard-to-reach areas. This ensures deep cleaning along irregular edges and tight spaces, such as baseboards and under sofas, where traditional vacuums might struggle.

By intelligently twisting and adapting to various angles, the Dreame X50 Ultra offers a superior edge-cleaning solution, making it an excellent choice for maintaining a spotless home with minimal effort. Whether dealing with daily dust build-up or more stubborn messes, the Dual Flex Arm Technology ensures a thorough and hassle-free cleaning experience.

Sparkling clean floors

As well as vacuuming your home, the X50 Ultra can mop your floors, too. While mopping, TripleUp technology raises the side and main brushes up to 10mm and 5mm respectively, allowing the device's mops to handle the dirty work. The mops lower, tackling stubborn stains while keeping the brushes dry. This prevents any unnecessary and unpleasant odors, keeping your home fresh and clean.

When the X50 Ultra reaches carpeted floors, the side and main brushes are lowered while the mop lifts 10.5mm to keep carpets dry and undamaged. If you have long-pile carpets, the X50 Ultra can automatically detach the mops to avoid any risk to your carpets. Using the Dreamehome app, you can customize your entire home's cleaning routine, and highlight which areas require a mop, and which areas don't.

Some robot vacuum cleaners require a lot of hands-on maintenance. If you're looking for a low-maintenance option, the X50 Ultra is the ultimate solution. Its AceClean™ DryBoard system fires 20 high-temperature spray nozzles and automatically dries the mops afterward so there's no need for you to get your hands dirty. The dirty water is promptly cleared out, reducing odors and ensuring fresh water is used while cleaning.

The X50 Ultra's self-cleaning feature heats up to 80°C, alongside four customizable temperature settings to remove tough stains and grease. This leaves your mops fresh and clean, ready for the next time they're used. When needed, the robot will return to the base station to refill the water, so you can sit back and relax while your floors are cleaned with no interruption. It can even automatically refill and mix the cleaning solution, so your floors and mops remain sparkling clean.

No dirt left behind

Whether you're using a manual vacuum or a robot vacuum, it is possible for dirt and debris to remain on your floors. Dreame's Smart Dirt Detection 2.0 can detect when your floors need a little bit of TLC. It checks the water to find any stains and can differentiate between solids and liquids, ensuring no mess is left behind. If the X50 Ultra detects stubborn mess, it will remop without soaking your floors, ensuring the deepest clean possible.

Dynamic Spot Cleaning technology helps the X50 Ultra to detect and avoid people and pets in its path. Any missed areas that it can't get to during operation will be marked in the Dreamehome app and revisited after the initial clean. This ensures whole-home coverage and a complete clean.

If you do have pets, you can activate Pet Finding Mode which allows the robot to search for your pet and take a photo of it when it's found. This means you can keep a close eye on your pets and any mess they make.

A truly smart device

Looking for more control over your smart device? You can start cleaning routines using two simple words; just say "Ok, Dreame", and you're in control. It supports Alexa, Google Home, or Siri, too, giving you plenty of options. But, if you're not at home or don't want to use voice commands, you can easily manage everything via the Dreamehome app, or add widgets to your phone for easy access.

The X50 Ultra is even compatible with your Apple Watch, making cleaning a breeze.

A versatile solution to keep your home clean

The Dreame X50 Ultra offers a deep cleaning solution for your home. Its 6,400mAh battery provides up to 220 minutes of cleaning in Quiet Mode, covering up to 205m² on a single charge. Its auto-emptying feature means it can deposit up to 100 days of debris in the 3.2L dust bag, without you lifting a finger.

Adapting to different floor types is a breeze for the X50 Ultra, so if you're looking for a robot vacuum/mop combo that's intuitive, versatile, and powerful, you can't go wrong with Dreame's latest product.

Remember, you can pre-order the X50 Ultra for just $39 up to February 13 to enjoy $390 off the full price, plus you'll get that handy extra cleaning kit and a two-year additional warranty.