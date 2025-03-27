This article is sponsored by Dreame. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Spring cleaning is one of those yearly rituals that’s oddly satisfying, at least once it’s done. The real challenge is actually getting started. Between dusty corners, rogue pet food, and carpets that haven’t seen daylight in months, there’s plenty to tackle.

From March 25 through March 31, Dreame is offering up to 50% off some of its most advanced cleaning tools, plus an extra 5% off with code dreameAP on select models. Whether you’re upgrading from your old vacuum or diving into robot cleaners for the first time, these deals offer a chance to add some serious power and intelligence to your spring cleaning game.

Robot vacuums that practically think for themselves

Robot vacuums have come a long way from their humble beginnings. Dreame’s latest lineup is packed with AI smarts, powerful suction, and smart home compatibility that makes them feel more like autonomous assistants than simple sweepers.

Dreame X40 Ultra

Dreame X40 Ultra $900 $1600 Save $700 $900 at Amazon

At the top of the list is the Dreame X40 Ultra, Dreame’s most advanced robot vacuum to date, now with $600 off. This is the kind of robot that doesn't just roam aimlessly—it sees, thinks, and plans like a pro.

With 12,000Pa suction, AI-powered object recognition, and a four-level mapping system, the X40 Ultra can identify and avoid 120 different types of obstacles (think shoes, cables, pet bowls), all while leaving your floors spotless. Its extendable side brushes even reach deep into corners, which is great if you’re constantly cleaning up pet hair or debris in tight spots.

It basically takes care of itself. The hands-free base station automatically washes, dries, and reattaches the mop pads, refills the water tank, empties the dust bin, and even manages the cleaning solution ratio for the next run. It’s as low maintenance as robot vacuums get.

Dreame L40 Ultra

Dreame L40 Ultra $700 $1500 Save $800 $700 at Amazon

If you love the sound of Dreame’s flagship X40 Ultra but want something a little more budget-friendly without losing the smart features, the Dreame L40 Ultra is a solid pick, at $600 off. It still brings robust AI navigation, auto mop lifting, and automatic dust collection, making it an excellent hands-free cleaner for busy households.

It features extendable side brushes for better edge coverage, and the removable mop pads make maintenance a breeze. While it’s slightly more compact than the X40, it’s still a heavy hitter when it comes to cleaning power, with precise obstacle avoidance and strong suction performance that handles pet hair and debris with ease.

Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2

Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 $460 $900 Save $440 $460 at Amazon

The L10s Ultra Gen 2 is another standout in Dreame’s robot vacuum family, bringing a ton of value to the table, with $440 off—especially during this spring sale. It uses AI-driven navigation and 3D mapping to efficiently clean your space, intelligently identifying furniture and obstacles along the way.

It’s equipped with MopExtend™ Technology, which allows the mops to reach further into corners and along baseboards for a more thorough clean—perfect for homes with hard floors or tricky layouts. The built-in Pathfinder smart navigation system ensures efficient coverage with minimal repetition, while the vacuum’s auto-empty base station and auto mop washing capabilities help keep maintenance light.

Wet and dry vacuums that do the heavy lifting

Spring is also when the dried coffee spills, sticky juice puddles, and mystery marks on the floor start to become unmissable. Dreame’s wet and dry vacuums are designed for these messes—and make them way less painful to clean up.

Dreame H12 Pro

Dreame H12 Pro $270 $450 Save $180 $270 at Amazon

The Dreame H12 Pro, with $180 off, is built for hard floors. It simultaneously vacuums, mops, and washes, making it ideal for everyday messes or the bigger spring reset.

What makes it special is the edge-to-edge brush design, which lets it clean close to baseboards and into tight corners. It’s self-cleaning too—just place it on the base and hit the button. The brush rotates back and forth while a hot air drying system prevents mold and mildew by drying it in just an hour.

You also get a dual water tank system to keep clean and dirty water separate, a low-noise motor, and a lightweight design that’s easy to maneuver.

Dreame H14 Pro