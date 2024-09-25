Top robot vacuums offer effortless home cleaning, and many brands provide advanced features to simplify the process. Among these, Dreame has established itself as a top contender with its high-performance models. The Dreame L40 Ultra is positioned as a more affordable alternative to the flagship Dreame X40 Ultra, promising similar functionality at a reduced price. But does it deliver on that promise? In this review, we'll take an in-depth look at what the Dreame L40 Ultra offers, where it falls short, and whether it's the right choice for your home.

Dreame L40 Ultra 8 / 10 The Dreame L40 Ultra is a high-performance robot vacuum and mop that offers powerful 11,000Pa suction, smart AI-powered cleaning, and customizable settings through an intuitive app. It features advanced mopping with hot water, efficient navigation, and durable design, making it a versatile, budget-friendly option for thorough home cleaning. Pros Advanced cleaning tech

Premium design

AI features and intuitive app

Automatic detergent dispensing Cons Dirt detection isn't reliable

Dock gets messy and dirty quickly

Mopping performance on tough stains $1500 at Amazon $1500 at Dreametech

Price, availability, and specs

High-end, but less expensive

The Dreame L40 Ultra is available on Amazon and Dreame's online store for $1,500. A launch offer brings the price down to $1,300, making it worth considering compared to more expensive models.

Specifications Dimensions 16"L x 16"W x 24"H Dustbin Capacity 300mL Battery Life 180 minutes Brand Dreame Price $1,500 Weight 29.8 lbs Surface Recommendation All Connectivity Wi-Fi Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant Dust Bag Capacity（L） 3,2L Battery 5 200mAh Suction Power 11,000Pa Mop Two rotating pads Brushes Bristleless and Tricut Obstacle detection Yes Mapping Lidar Expand

What’s good about the Dreame L40 Ultra?

It's smart and cleans well

The Dreame L40 Ultra perfectly balances performance, features, and value. Its most compelling strength is its cleaning power. With 11,000 Pa of suction, this robot vacuum ranks among the strongest on the market. The high suction power allows it to tackle a range of surfaces, from hardwood to carpets, efficiently picking up dirt, dust, and debris. It also automatically increases suction when it detects a carpet or dirt, ensuring deep cleaning without your intervention. So, it's even more convenient.

Mopping efficiency is another feature that sets the Dreame L40 Ultra apart. Just like the Dreame X40 Ultra, the dock features a built-in detergent tank that automatically dispenses when washing the mops. It can also wash them using hot water, allowing it to handle most stains easily. The MopExtend function, which extends the right mop pad to clean alongside edges and baseboards, is particularly helpful for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

The Dreame L40 Ultra has great smart home integration and an intuitive app. It's intuitive and packed with customization options, giving you full control over how and when the vacuum cleans. You can map out your home, divide rooms, set no-go zones, and even adjust cleaning settings for specific areas. The app also lets you create customized cleaning sequences, whether that means vacuuming before mopping or focusing on high-traffic areas.

Additionally, the L40 Ultra can store up to four different maps, making it a great choice for multi-story homes. And in addition to being compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, it also comes with a built-in voice assistant that lets you control it directly using your voice.

The Clean Genius AI mode is one of the Dreame L40 Ultra's more impressive features; it optimizes cleaning settings based on the dirtiness of the floor. This AI-powered system adjusts the suction power, mop humidity, and cleaning frequency automatically, allowing for more efficient results without constant manual adjustments. It can even detect dirty areas and complete a second cleaning cycle when required.

From a design perspective, the L40 Ultra maintains Dreame’s reputation for sleek, premium-looking products. Its compact base station is functional and stylish, with water tanks and the dust bag neatly concealed under a top cover. The robot itself is built to last, with durable materials that stand up well to everyday use. It also comes with various brushes, including a bristleless one and a TriCut brush designed to minimize hair tangling, making it a good option for pet owners.

What’s bad about the Dreame L40 Ultra?

Smart features need more work