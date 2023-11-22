Renowned for their cleaning prowess and award-winning designs, Dreame vacuums are the preferred home cleaning solutions for quality-conscious customers worldwide.

From the all-new DreameBot L20 Ultra to the affordable DreameBot D10 Plus, this Black Friday you can grab your favorite Dreame at the lowest prices ever and save up to $450!

Source: Dreametech DreameBot L20 Ultra $1049.99 $1499.99 Save $450 The new and most advanced robovac in the Dreame lineup, DreameBot L20 Ultra, and its smart app make cleaning effortless and pleasurable. This smart robovac features an industry-leading intelligent auto base station that thoroughly cleans the mops and ensures fast drying of 99% in just two hours. And it empties itself for up to 75 days, so you don't have to. It refills the water itself and adds the cleaning solution too!DreameBot L20 Ultra is also the world's first robot vacuum featuring the revolutionary MopExtend technology. This innovation identifies corners and edges and extends the two mops of the DuoScrub Mopping System outside the robovac on either side for effectively deeper, closer corner-to-corner cleaning of walls and furniture. Existing robovacs in the market can't achieve this cleaning efficiency as their mops are fixed.Moreover, the Advanced Cleaning System packs 7000Pa of Vormax suction power to pull out debris from rugs, carpets, and off hard floors. The Mop Removal technology removes the wet mops entirely to keep high-pile and mid-pile carpets dry. The Mop Raising innovation lifts mops to 10.5mm and is suitable for low-pile carpets and rugs. Plus, its Pathfinder Smart Navigation combines AI action with a Structured Light Combined Obstacle Avoidance System to identify up to 55 objects and clean even in dim spaces and dark rooms.Use the code apbf5off to get an extra 5% off and grab the award-winning DreameBot L20 Ultra for just $949.99! $1049.99 at Amazon

Image from Sponsored Client (Dreame) DreameBot L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum $629.99 $899.99 Save $270 With the DreameBot L10s Ultra at home, you can relax as it takes care of the cleaning and maintains itself too. Easy to set up and use via its mobile app, this smart DreameBot combines automatic dust collection, mop cleaning and drying, water-refilling, solution-adding, fast mapping, and path planning to make home cleaning a breeze.After thoroughly cleaning your home, it auto-empties the large 3L dust bag that offers up to 60 days of storage so you can take out the dust at your convenience. DreameBot L10s Ultra gets the cleaning done quickly with fast 3D mapping and AI and a structured light to learn every corner of your home. The AI customizes the cleaning and auto-generates paths according to the flooring and room while avoiding more than 40 types of obstacles.This intelligent robovac packs 5300pa of powerful suction with automatic carpet detection and a robust rubber brush to effectively clean debris from carpets and hard floors. All to leave your floors shining like new. Use the code apbf5off to get an extra 5% off and own the DreameBot L10s Ultra for $584.99! $629.99 at Amazon

Image from Sponsored Client (Dreame) Dreame H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum $349.99 $499.99 Save $150 The versatile Dreame H12 Pro ends your search for the best wet and dry vacuum. This feature-rich vacuum dries itself thoroughly with hot air after self-cleaning in just one hour. This unique technology helps prevent mildew, mold, and unpleasant odor. H12 Pro's industry-leading edge-cleaning design extends the brush all the way to the end of the wet and dry vacuum to clean along baseboards and tackle those hard-to-reach corners.The super-powered suction automatically adjusts itself by detecting the mess to eliminate it on the first pass. Plus, its innovative Dual-Rotation Self-Cleaning function rinses the brush fully and effectively and washes it by rotating it forwards and backward with a button tap.Use the code apbf5off to get an extra 5% off and grab the Dreame H12 pro for just $324! $349.99 at Amazon

Image from Sponsored Client (Dreame) DreameBot D10 Plus Robot Vacuum $279.99 $399.99 Save $120 If you're looking for an efficient robot vacuum, you can't go wrong with the DreameBot D10 Plus. It helps you fully automate your day-to-day cleaning, giving you the freedom to do more. This robovac auto-empties the dirt onto a 2.5 L sealed bag to provide up to 45 days of totally hands-free cleaning.Equipped with high-performance LiDAR navigation, the DreameBot D10 Plus accurately maps your home in as little as 8 minutes. Then as it goes about cleaning the dirt and debris thoroughly with its 4000Pa suction power, it smartly avoids obstacles for effective, efficient cleaning, especially in rooms with more closely spaced furniture.Use the code apbf5off to get an extra 5% off and get this DreameBot for just $259.99! $279.99 at Amazon

Image from Sponsred Client (Dreame) Dreame R20 Cordless Stick Vacuum $349.99 $499.99 Save $150 Thoughtful innovation and smart cleaning make the Dreame R20 the perfect cordless stick vacuum for your home. It sports innovative blue lights with a wider angle of 138° to illuminate dust and other debris in dark spaces and clean thoroughly.You'll love how the R20 removes dust from hard floors and carpets thanks to its fade-free 190AW suction supported by the 150,000RPM high-speed brushless motor. The powerful battery lets you clean for 90 minutes uninterruptedly, while the Intelligent Dirt Detection enables automatic suction adjustment for optimal cleaning.Use the code apbf10off to get an extra 10% off and grab the Dreame R20 for just $299.99! $349.99 at Amazon

Bring home the magic of Dreame vacuums this Black Friday

Besides the above, you can also own the Dreame R10 cordless stick vacuum at a 60% discount. If you've been looking for an advanced and dependable cleaning wonder for your home, now is the best time to grab your favorite DreameBot. Snag these irresistible Black Friday deals before they're gone!