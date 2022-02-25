Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, so it's time to check out the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past week, all to get everyone prepped for their two-day reprieve. Today's first standout is Battle Chasers: Nightwar, an excellent turn-based RPG, and if you dig RPGs, Dragon Quest VIII is also on sale today. If RPGs aren't your bag, then perhaps the fantastic auto-runner FOTONICA will float your boat. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. 80s Music Radio Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Fast Video Splitter for Whatsapp status $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Password Saver $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $4.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. AntiGravity Puzzle Game $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Ego Rigo $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Manor $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Peppa Pig: Golden Boots $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. 2048 - Puzzle Game $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Ball Reach $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Block Puzzle $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Data Defense $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Play Edition $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day

Sale

Apps

  1. EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. KReader PRO $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Hydro Coach PRO: drink water $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. LED Blinker Notifications Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. My Face Shape Meter and frames $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Notas U Pro: School Planner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline $24.99 -> $12.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. iGuitar - Major Scale Modes $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Magazine Mogul $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. March to a Million $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Oh!Edo Towns $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. PARS Squad: Special Forces Warfare Action Shooter $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Pocket Arcade Story $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Silver Screen Story $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  8. Charlie the Duck $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Demetrios $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. Mortal Crusade $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  13. WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  14. Black Border Patrol Simulator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. cress pro $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  16. Mindcell $5.00 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  17. Unbroken Soul $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  18. Vengeance RPG 2D $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  19. Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Hidden Folks $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Rush Rally 2 $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  24. DRAGON QUEST VIII $19.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in ?
  25. FOTONICA $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  26. Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  27. RPG Covenant of Solitude $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Khromatic - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Spaghetti Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Fruti Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Sliced Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Delux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Delux - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Delux - Round Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
