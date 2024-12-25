Android 13 refined the long-existing drag-and-drop feature that lets you move content between apps. But it only worked in split-screen mode. Android 14 polished it further by allowing you to hold what you need, navigate to another app with a second finger, and drop it. Then came Android 15 and Google's Pixel Drop, which introduced App Pairs.

Now, on Google Pixel phones, you can open apps beside each other and quickly share files between them. More importantly, you can save these combinations if you frequently use them and pin them to your home screen for easy access. If you're tired of using the share button or manually switching apps, here's how to save time with the drag-and-drop feature.

How does dragging and dropping between apps work?

Drag and drop moves pictures, text, or other files across two apps. You'll press and hold the item, drag it to a new place, and let go to paste. For example, you can have your gallery and messaging apps open. You'll press and hold a photo in the gallery and drag it to the chat window of the messaging app to drop it into the conversation. You can do this on a split-screen or without it.

This process differs from copying and pasting, where you select the item, tap Copy, switch to the other app, tap where you want to place it, and tap Paste. It takes a few more steps and doesn't give you a visual preview of where the item will go.

How to drag and drop on Android 15

Not much has changed about how dragging and dropping between apps works on Android 15. It remains a key feature for Android devices. Here's how to use it:

Open the two apps you want to transfer content between so that they appear on the recent apps screen. Open the first app that contains the content you want to fetch. Here, we use the Google app. Hold and drag the content you want to move to create a drag shadow. If it's text, highlight it first. Use a second finger to tap the overview or hamburger button in the navigation bar. Swipe up and hold for a second if you use gesture navigation. Select the destination app to open it. Close Ensure the cursor is active before releasing the dragged content. Otherwise, it disappears. Close

How to drag and drop content with a split screen

Generally, you can use the drag-and-drop method to copy content between apps. But split screen mode is faster. It keeps both apps visible simultaneously. This way, you can drag elements from one app to another without switching back and forth between full-screen apps. Here's how to use it:

Open an app. Then, access the recent apps screen. Tap the app's icon. Then select Split screen. Select the other app you want to open. Your screen is divided into two, with both apps visible. Drag and drop your preferred content between both apps. Close

How to drag and drop content with App Pairs

App Pairs is a new feature that allows you to save your favorite app combinations. Instead of manually arranging apps when you want to use them, you can quickly launch them together from your home screen. When in split screen mode, access the recent apps. Then, tap any of the app icons and select Save app pair.

Close

App Pairs now appear on your home screen, and you can use them anytime. You can reposition them however you like or place them in folders for better organization.

Common issues with drag and drop on Android

Android 15 didn't make the drag-and-drop feature better, and it remains somewhat problematic. Sometimes, content doesn't paste on the first try. You may find that a block of text disappears when you release it onto another app or an image doesn't appear.

If these problems occur, repeat the process until it works. For the best results, use Google's official apps and take your time to avoid fumbling. It requires two hands, which you'll use to carefully hold the content with one hand while using the other to swipe through apps or navigate the interface.

Split screen mode works better on foldables because they have bigger screens and provide more space for using multiple apps. On regular phones, it feels cramped, and it's harder to multitask.

Explore more on Android 15

As Android continues to develop, we expect an improvement in how drag and drop works. In the meantime, use other methods like copy and paste to share files or take advantage of the App Pairs. There are even numerous hidden features to discover on Android 15. Among them are Bluetooth auto-reconnect, boosting display contrast, and using your phone as a high-quality webcam.