The commotion around Musk's acquisition of Twitter was overblown, to say the least. Even though many users decided to abandon it, Twitter still ranks among the most popular social media platforms.

A dedicated app on your favorite Android tablet means you can conveniently access your account. Accessing, downloading, and removing your data is just as easy. Granted, why would you do that? Perhaps you want to know what data the platform has on you. Or maybe you wish to delete your Twitter account. Whatever the case, we show you how to download your Twitter data on Android.

How to download your Twitter data on Android

There are several ways to do it, either through the official app or the web version. While it's a mostly straightforward process in both cases, there are some minor differences to keep in mind. Here's how to do it.

Download your Twitter data via the official Twitter app

Click your profile icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Swipe down to Settings & Support on the menu that appears. Close Click Settings and Privacy. Under Your account, choose Download an archive of your data. 2 Images Close

Download your Twitter data via Twitter's web version

Click the three dots above the blue tweet button. Choose Settings and Support. Select Settings and Privacy from the drop-down menu Under Your Account, choose Download an archive of your data.

In both cases, Twitter asks you to enter your password. Afterward, you're prompted to receive a verification code via email or text message. After entering the code, click the blue request archive button to receive a ZIP folder of your data. Twitter informs you via a notification when your archive is ready, which could take up to a couple of days.

Your tweets are in your hands

Now that you've downloaded your information, you can review it, back it up on an external drive, or delete it altogether. If you haven't tried Twitter, start by downloading the app from the link below.