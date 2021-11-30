There's still a month left to go before the year's up, but we're already looking ahead to the glorious, promising future that is 2022. Only time will tell what surprises are in store for us, but we know one thing's for sure: the Galaxy S22 series will be in our hands before you know it. If you're sick of waiting, you might as well dress your current smartphone up like your next one. We have four leaked wallpapers from Samsung's upcoming flagship for you to try out.

With yellow, red, and green splashes — not to mention an elegantly-designed, dark mode-friendly black variant — these backgrounds should fit any device you're currently rocking. They're reminiscent of the early wallpapers we spotted last year for the S21 series, with hovering particle effects placed in front of plain backdrops. It's reminiscent of sand, even looking like water on occasion with its bead-like drops, each dyed with a matching tone to the rest of the wallpaper.

We're expecting a slightly longer wait for the S22 series than the previous lineup, with a recent leak confirming a February launch window. While the smaller S22 and S22+ look to be refined versions of this year's models, the S22 Ultra seems like the Note20 successor we've been dreaming of for well over a year now.

You can download all four wallpapers in a zip file on Android File Host here to try them out on your phone. If you're curious about what the S22 series holds in store for us next year, make sure to check out our rumor roundup for everything we've learned so far.

