After an eternity of rumors and speculation, the Pixel Watch is officially official. The $350 wearable isn't due out for another week yet, but if you're especially eager, you can grab its official app from the Play Store right now.

We've known for months now that the Pixel Watch would have its own app for setup and settings configuration, so the existence of the app isn't a revelation. The listing itself doesn't tell us much about the app, either — screenshots show the UIs for customizing watch faces, managing tiles, and adjusting notification preferences, but it all seems like pretty standard stuff.

If you don't have a Pixel Watch — and, at this point, you don't — the app doesn't do much. Without a watch to pair, the Pixel Watch app is essentially a portal to the Google store, where you can pre-order a watch. There's also a 3D render of the watch on the app's landing screen, though, which you can swipe to get a look at the device from different angles. If you're really, really eager to get your hands on a Pixel Watch, the app might be worth checking out.