With over 465 million monthly active users worldwide (as of the third quarter of 2022), Spotify is undoubtedly the biggest name in music streaming. Aside from offering millions of songs and a long list of features, Spotify lets you download songs to access your favorite tracks during tricky situations. Whether you want to hook up Spotify with your car Bluetooth or a top smart speaker, you can liven up the scene without mobile data or Wi-Fi.

Are you planning a long road trip over the weekend? Or do you plan to stay at places with limited network connectivity? You can download your favorite TV shows and movies from the best streaming services and even preferred playlists and albums from the likes of Spotify.

Download songs from Spotify: Requirements

First, you must use the Spotify native apps on the desktop and mobile to download songs. The company's official apps are available on iOS, Android, iPadOS, Mac, Windows, and smart TV.

Spotify's free plan lets you download podcasts only. You must subscribe to one of the Spotify Premium plans to download songs for offline use. The pricing starts at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. You can check the Spotify Duo, Student, and Family plans from the official page.

Spotify Premium also comes with other perks like ad-free music listening, unlimited skips, and access to every song on mobile. You can download up to 10,000 songs on up to five devices. If you download songs on a sixth device, you lose downloads.

Download songs from Spotify on Android

If you are new to Spotify on Android, read our dedicated guide for a smooth onboarding experience. Before you download any playlist or album, you should tweak the download settings from Spotify.

Launch Spotify on your Android phone. Tap the Settings gear in the upper-right corner. Scroll to Audio Quality. Open the Download menu. 2 Images Close You can download Spotify songs in low, normal, high, and very high quality. The downloaded songs take up more space on your phone if you select high or very high.

You should select Normal if you plan to download thousands of songs and are low on space on your Android phone. Now that you have selected the download quality, it's time to take your favorite playlists offline.

Open a relevant music album or playlist on Spotify. Tap the Download button at the top and make it offline. You can check the download progress from the same menu. Your downloaded songs are ready to use in Spotify. Close

Find your downloaded songs on Spotify

Here's how to find and access your downloaded songs on Spotify for Android.

Open Spotify on your Android phone. Go to the Your Library menu. Look for a green down arrow below an album or playlist. It indicates the offline status. Close Swipe left on the top filters and select Downloaded to check your saved music from Spotify. 2 Images Close

Unlike some Spotify rivals, you can't download a specific song from Spotify. You must move the song to a playlist and download the entire list.

Download songs from Spotify on your iPhone

Spotify for iOS uses a different Settings menu. Here's how to change the download quality and keep your favorite albums offline.

Launch Spotify on iPhone. Go to Settings from the upper-right corner. Select Audio Quality. 2 Images Close Select High or Very high under the Download menu. You can also enable Spotify downloads using cellular data. Close

You can now head to the Spotify homepage and download songs.

Open a playlist or album on Spotify. Tap the down arrow icon at the top to start the download process. You can find your downloaded Spotify songs from the same Your Library menu as shown above. 2 Images Close

Download Spotify playlists and albums on the desktop

If you prefer to work on the desktop, you can download songs from Spotify on Windows and Mac. We used Spotify for Windows in the screenshots below. You can use the same steps on the Mac version to download songs.

Download and install Spotify on the desktop and sign in with your account details. Click your profile picture at the top and open Settings. Scroll to Audio quality and expand the menu. Select Very high. Move to the Spotify home and open any playlist or album. Click the Download icon (that looks like a down arrow). You can check the live progress from the upper-left corner. Select Your Library to access the downloaded playlists and albums.

You can't download songs from Spotify on your device storage and share them with others. The downloaded songs remain in the app only. You also can't play them with a third-party media player.

You can listen to downloaded songs for up to 30 days on Spotify. If you stay offline for more than 30 days, Spotify removes the downloaded songs. You must go online at least once a month to keep your downloads intact.

Enjoy Spotify at your convenience!

While Spotify works as expected most of the time, it isn't void of issues. You can read our separate post to learn the most common Spotify problems with simple fixes.