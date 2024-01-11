Summary The Google Pixel Watch has received monthly updates since its launch, but these updates are usually delayed compared to Pixel phones.

The January 2024 security patch for the Pixel Watch only includes the latest security patches, with no major new features or changes.

The next major update for the Pixel Watch is expected to release alongside the March 2024 Feature Drop for Pixel phones, potentially introducing useful new features.

The Google Pixel Watch has received an update almost every month since its launch. However, the update's announcement has typically lagged the Pixel phones by a few days to sometimes a week or more. That trend continues this month, too. While compatible Pixel phones got the January 2024 security patch at the beginning of the month, the Pixel Watch's update was nowhere to be seen. Over a week later, Google is rolling out the year's first security patch for its smartwatches.

Like the update for Pixel phones, the January 2024 security patch for the Pixel Watch only contains "the latest security patches." Google has not yet uploaded the security bulletin for the month, so there's no clarity on what security lapses and issues the update fixes.

Global Google Pixel Watch: TWD9.240105.004.A1 What's Included The January 2024 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users.

Given the sparse release notes from Google, do not expect the January 2024 firmware to introduce any major new features or changes.

Do note that this security patch is not linked to Do Not Disturb and Bedtime mode syncing between the original Pixel Watch and the paired Pixel phone. This feature was announced as a part of the December 2023 update, but it started showing up for Pixel Watch 1 users only in early January.

You can wait for the OTA build to appear on your Pixel Watch. Or, if you are impatient, pull the firmware immediately by repeatedly tapping the "Your watch is up to date" screen from Settings > System > System updates on your Pixel Watch. Ensure the watch is connected to Wi-Fi and on charge when you do this. The update should then automatically start downloading on your Pixel watch.

The next major update for the Pixel Watch should drop alongside the March 2024 Feature Drop for Pixel phones. There's no word on what improvements Google will add with that update, but expect some useful new feature additions.