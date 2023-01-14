Netflix is one of the best streaming services giving you access to award-winning TV shows and movies. One of the best things about Netflix is you can watch it on any device. Whether you want to catch your favorite movie on a big screen using an Android TV box or watch it on your Android phone, you can do it on Netflix. Netflix allows users to download movies for offline viewing on several devices, including Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, Windows machines, and Chromebooks.

Downloading Netflix titles is super handy when you take a long trip or a flight, as you don't need an active internet connection to watch. Also, downloading Netflix movies on home Wi-Fi ensures you don't waste your mobile data, which is generally limited and costly. We show you how to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing and explain everything you need to learn about downloading Netflix content offline.

How to download movies from Netflix

The steps to download movies from Netflix are almost the same for Android, iPhone, and iPad. The download process for Windows devices is slightly different, as not all titles are available to download on Windows laptops and desktops.

Download movies from Netflix on Android, iPhone, and iPad

Follow the steps below to download Netflix movies on Android, iPhone, and iPad for offline viewing.

Launch the Netflix app on your phone and open the title you want to download. Close If you can't find the title on the Netflix homepage, use the search button in the upper-right corner to quickly search for the movie you want to download. 2 Images Close Tap the Download icon to download the title. 2 Images Close To find and play your downloads, click the Downloads button in the lower-right corner. 2 Images Close

Download Netflix movies on Windows devices

Netflix does not allow you to download its titles from browsers. So, you must install the Netflix app from the Microsoft store. So, first, download the app by clicking the link and then log in to your Netflix account.

Launch the Netflix app on your Windows laptop and click on the title you want to download. Click the Download button to download the title. Not all titles are available to download on Netflix. To check all available titles, click the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner of the app. Scroll down to the bottom and click Available for Download. Browse the entire listing available for download. To check all your downloads, click the hamburger menu and open My Downloads.

How to change the download quality on Netflix

Netflix lets users choose the video quality of their downloads. While the Standard quality is good enough for small screens, you should choose the high-quality option if you have an Android tablet, iPad, or Windows laptop.

Change the download quality on your Android phone or iPhone

Open the Netflix app on your device and click your profile icon. Tap App Settings. 2 Images Close Tap the Download Video Quality option and choose the High option. 2 Images Close

Change the download quality on your Android tablet or iPad

Open the Netflix app and tap the More menu. Open App Settings. Select the Download Video Quality option. Change the download quality.

How to enable Smart Downloads on Netflix

You can use the Smart Downloads features if you don't want to manually download movies and TV shows on Netflix but still want the content to be available for offline viewing.

Launch the Netflix app on your Android device and select the profile icon. Close Tap App Settings > Smart Downloads. 2 Images Close If you want Netflix to automatically download the next episode of a series you downloaded, enable the toggle for the Download Next Episode option. Close To let Netflix automatically download the titles it finds relevant for you, enable the toggle under the Downloads for You section. Tap the + button to allocate space for automatically downloaded movies. If you use multiple profiles, you can allocate space for all profiles. 2 Images Close

How to delete downloaded movies on Netflix

Once you watch a title on Netflix, there's no point in keeping it around. Here is how to delete downloaded movies on Netflix and release storage space on your phone.

Open the Downloads section in the Netflix app and long-press on a title. Tap the Trash icon to delete it. 2 Images Close Alternatively, open the Download section and tap the edit icon. Close Tap to select the titles you want to delete and tap the trash button to delete them. 2 Images Close To delete all downloaded items at once, open App Settings and use the Delete All Downloads option. 2 Images Close

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about Netflix downloads

Here are some frequently asked questions about downloads on Netflix. We hope these answer any questions you might have about downloads on Netflix.

Q. Does my device support downloads on Netflix?

Here's a list of supported devices, as mentioned on the Netflix Help Center:

iPhone, iPad, and iPod running iOS 9.0 later

Android phones and tablets running Android 4.4.2 or later

Amazon Fire tablet running Fire OS 4.0 or later

Windows tablets and computers running Windows 10 (version 1709 or later) and Windows 11

Chromebooks and Chromebox that officially support Google Play Store

Q. How many movies can you download on Netflix?

At any time, you can have 100 active downloads on a device. You can download titles on multiple devices if your Netflix plan supports it.

Q. Why are downloads automatically expiring?

Netflix downloads automatically expire depending on individual title licenses that the company has with content producers. Any title expiring within the next seven days shows a running counter below its name.

Q. Can you download Netflix movies on a Mac?

Since the Netflix app is not available on the Mac App Store and you cannot download movies from a browser, you cannot download Netflix movies on a Mac.

Watch movies offline on Netflix

Next time you catch a flight, download enough titles so that you don't get bored. Also, you might want to enable automatic downloads to ensure that there's always something available to watch offline on your device. If you get bored with movies, you can stream and play games on Netflix. Check out the 10 incredible Netflix games you will want to play today.