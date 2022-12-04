Apple launched its own streaming service, dubbed Apple TV+, in 2019. The service has released several notable Apple Originals, including the Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Dickinson, For All Man Kind, and more. If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can watch these shows and movies on any of your Apple devices, including the Mac, iPod touch, iPhone, and iPad. You can also download these movies and shows for offline viewing, so you don't have to waste your data when traveling. This guide shows you how to download movies and shows from Apple TV+ for offline viewing.

How to download movies and shows from Apple TV+

Here's how to download your favorite TV shows and movies so that you can watch them when you're away from home:

Launch the Apple TV app on your device and choose the Originals tab. Locate the show or movie you want to download and tap to open it. Close If you cannot locate your movie or show, use the Search tab to find it. 2 Images Close To download, tap or click the Download button next to the episode title. For movies, the Download button is on the cover art. 2 Images Close

There isn't a button to download the entire season at once, so you must to use the download button for each episode to download it.

How to find and play your downloads

We love that Apple TV organizes your downloads in one place. Here is how you can find and play your downloads in the Apple TV app.

Launch the Apple TV app on your device and choose Library. Open Downloaded to see a list of all your downloads. 2 Images Close You will see the list of all movies and shows here. Open a show to see the downloaded episodes. Close

How to delete your downloads from Apple TV+

Once you have watched downloaded content, there's no point in keeping it around as it takes up space on your device. The steps for deleting your downloads on Mac and iPhone are slightly different.

To delete your downloads from Apple TV+, go to Library > Downloaded. Close To delete a movie or an entire show on your iPhone or iPad, use the Edit button. Then, tap to select the movies and shows you want to delete from downloads. 2 Images Close Tap the Delete button and confirm by choosing the Delete X Downloads option. 2 Images Close Similarly, you can select individual episodes of a show and delete them. 2 Images Close On your Mac, hover over the title card of the show or movie you want to delete and click the three-dot (…) menu. Choose the Delete from Library option. Select Delete Movie to confirm your action. Close To delete an individual episode of a show, click to open it and hover over the episode name to reveal the three-dot (…) menu. Click the three-dot (…) menu and choose the Delete from Library option. Confirm the action if required.

What content can you download from Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ subscribers can download all the Apple Originals content. Apple TV also has a feature called Channels that provides access to content produced by other producers like STARZ, AMC+, EPIX, and A&E Crime Central. If you subscribe to them via Apple Channels, you can download their content for offline viewing.

Any content you download is available for offline viewing for 30 days. However, for a few channels, the downloads may expire before 30 days.

Are there any limits for downloads?

Apple Originals doesn't limit your downloads. However, according to Apple, some Apple TV channels might limit how many titles you can download simultaneously and on how many devices. If you reach the limit, the Apple TV app informs you, and you will have to delete some downloaded content before you can download new ones.

Enjoy movies and shows when you are offline

Apple TV+ is nowhere near to Netflix and Prime Video in terms of quantity. However, when it comes to quality, it is one of the best video streaming services, offering quality shows and movies. Since Apple TV+ is available on Android TV, you can buy any of the best Android TV boxes and enjoy its content without investing in the Apple ecosystem.