Oftentimes, you find one or two content that interest you while scrolling through your Instagram feed. Liking them creates a history you can revisit anytime. But you may want something saved directly on your phone to browse without data. The app is kind enough to let you download personal reels or someone else’s if they allow it. That's not the case with photos.

While you can import your own photos with the app’s settings, Instagram doesn't provide a built-in option to download photos that others share. Many apps promise this capability, but at the risk of collecting your data. If you want to save images the right way, we'll walk you through numerous tricks.

Are you allowed to download Instagram photos?

You're not allowed to download Instagram photos and there's no button to download photos other people post. Meta doesn't say why exactly, but their policies closely emphasize copyright laws. As per their guidelines, copyright law gives the creator the right to control the use and distribution of their original works, including photos or videos. Instagram is only respecting these rights and preventing unauthorized redistribution of content.

If you must save such materials, take a screenshot. Third-party apps are another option, but they come with security risks and may violate Instagram's terms of service. Your account could get restricted or face worse consequences. On the bright side, Instagram permits keeping a copy of every photo you post. They'll save automatically to your phone’s gallery if you enable the feature in the app's settings menu.

It's slower for Android users to see the images because of how Instagram syncs and processes data on different operating systems. Android runs many tasks in the background, including caching, which can delay how quickly a new photo appears in your gallery. On the other hand, the iPhone's system is designed to handle tasks more efficiently. So, you’ll see your pictures right away.

The steps provided are for personal use only. Using images for commercial or illegal purposes without the owner's consent could lead to copyright infringement. You can be prosecuted in court.

How to save original photo posts on Instagram

Enable the option to save original photos in Instagram's settings. All future posts are saved locally to your device without you needing to do it manually. If you didn't turn on the setting before uploading an image, there's no way to download it. Follow the steps below to use it:

Open the Instagram app. Tap the menu or the hamburger icon in the upper right corner of your profile to enter the settings menu. Scroll down to Your app and media, then tap Archiving and downloading. Turn on the toggle button beside Save original photos. Close

How to save Instagram photos with screenshots

When you take a screenshot of Instagram images, you're capturing them as they appear on your screen, regardless of whether it's an image you've posted or someone else's. The process is instant as soon as you press the necessary buttons. On Android, press the Power and Volume down buttons simultaneously. On iPhone, press the side and Volume up buttons at the same time.

The image quality drops compared to the original version because screenshots capture the screen resolution, not the picture's real quality. Also, crop the image to remove parts of your phone's interface, unless you took a partial screenshot.

How to download Instagram photos with third-party apps

If you really want those photos, use third-party apps. However, some require you to log in with your Instagram credentials to access private or high-resolution content directly from your account. Be careful with these apps because they will store your details and could compromise your account.

Preferably, stick to those that allow you to copy the photo link, paste it, and download without risking your login info. They may bombard you with annoying ads, but at least your account is secure. Some of the best web apps for saving Instagram images include Snapinsta and iGram. You'll also find plenty of options on the Google Play Store.

How to save Instagram photos for your collection

With collections, you can organize your favorite pictures in a private album without downloading or altering the content. The photos remain within the Instagram app, and you can share access with select people. Here's how to use them:

Open the Instagram app. Tap the Bookmark icon in the bottom right corner of the image you want to save. Tap New collection. Close Name the collection and use the toggle button to make it collaborative or private. If you skip collaborative, you can't change it, and you'll need to create a new one to share. When you're done, tap Save in the top right corner. To view your collections, visit your Instagram profile, then tap the menu icon in the upper right corner. Tap Saved and open a collection to see what's inside. Close

How to save photos on your Instagram story locally

Instagram stories are where you share temporary photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. If you've edited and posted something you want to keep, save it to your device's camera roll before or after sharing it. Here's how:

Save story photos on Instagram before posting

Open the Instagram app. Tap Your Story in the top left corner. Select the picture you want to post. Edit it with Instagram's tools if you want. Tap the three dot icon in the upper right corner. Tap Save. Close

Save story photos on Instagram after posting

Once posted, your story is visible as a colorful ring around your profile picture. Tap it to view, then tap More in the bottom right corner. Tap Save. Close

Grab Instagram images with no fuss

Your Instagram photos are safely tucked into your phone after following these steps. The fastest way to download them is through taking a screenshot. It's immediate and doesn't require any additional apps or complicated steps. It works directly from your phone's interface, and Instagram doesn't notify the owner of the action.