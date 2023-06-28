Nearly 1.5 months after being announced at Google I/O 2023, the Google Pixel Fold went on sale in the US starting June 27th. If you pre-ordered the device, you've likely either already received the Fold or it will be delivered to your doorstep soon. That is unless you ordered it from the Google Store, where a bug inadvertently canceled many preorders. With Google's first foldable now on sale, the company has made its factory images and OTA files available for download.

Unless you are a developer or plan to tinker around with the foldable's system partitions, the availability of these files won't benefit you much. But if you ever end up soft bricking your Pixel Fold, you can restore the device to its stock state with the factory images. This will require your phone's bootloader to be unlocked, which will format all data on the internal storage.

As for OTA images, they are a great way to sideload newer builds on your foldable if the latest software update is not showing up for some reason. Unlike factory images, you can sideload OTA images using Android Flash Tool on your PC. It is a far quicker way to install new updates on Pixel devices instead of waiting for Google to push the update to your unit.

Currently, two Pixel Fold builds are available for download on Google's developer website. The "TD3A.230203.070.A1" firmware is the one that the foldable shipped with, while the day-one update carries the version number "TQ3C.230605.010.C1." Unlike the Pixel Tablet, which only has one universal build, the "felix" Pixel Fold has a Japan-specific build.

You can grab the Pixel Fold's factory images from here and the OTA files from here. Google will continue uploading new builds for the Fold to its developer page as and when they are released.