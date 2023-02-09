There is no drought of creativity on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. However, these services don't make it easy to download trendy videos on desktop and mobile. Did you come across an interesting video on Facebook? Instead of sharing a post link, download that Facebook video and share it on the web.

Millions of users upload videos on Facebook every day. While Facebook lets you save videos, they remain in the app, and you can't access them without an internet connection. Facebook doesn't offer a direct way to save videos for offline use, but you can use the tricks below to do so.

This guide will walk you through the steps to follow if you want to download a Facebook video from you computer's web browser as well as on the Facebook apps for Android and iOS.

Think twice before downloading any video on Facebook and don't use downloaded videos for commercial purposes. The practice may land you in legal trouble for using copyrighted content without the owner's consent.

Download Facebook videos on the desktop

Whether you use a Windows PC, a Mac, or a top Chromebook, it doesn't take more than a couple of minutes to download a Facebook video.

Open Facebook in your preferred desktop browser. Select a video you want to download. Click the kebab menu (three-dot) in the upper-right corner. Select Copy link. Press Ctrl+T or Command+T on your keyboard to open a new tab and paste the link. Click Enter. Remove www from the address bar and replace it with mbasic. Press Enter and check the Facebook mobile view. Click the Play button to start the video. The video opens in a new tab. If it doesn't, right-click on the video and select Open link in a new tab. Move to the new tab and right-click on the video. Select Save Video as from the context menu. Select a location on your computer and save the video. Alternatively, click the three-dot menu in the lower-right corner and select Download. The browser saves the video to the default download location.

How to download Facebook videos on most Android phones and tablets

The default Google Chrome browser on Android phones lets you download Facebook videos without breaking a sweat. Let's check it in action.

Launch Facebook on your Android phone. Open any video and tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select Copy link. 2 Images Close Open Google Chrome and paste the video link. Play the video and long-tap on it. Select Download video. Close Open Google Photos and go to the Downloads folder to check your saved video. It's ready to share on the web.

Download Facebook videos on Samsung Galaxy phones

Internet is the default browser on Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets. It's a capable offering from the Korean giant with nifty tips and tricks. Here's how to use the Internet browser to download Facebook videos on Samsung phones.

Copy a video link from Facebook mobile app (refer to the steps above). Open Internet on your Samsung phone. Paste the link and open it. Tap the Play button and select Save Video. 2 Images Close Internet starts the download process in the background. Tap the More menu in the lower-right corner and open Downloads. Check the download process. 2 Images Close You'll find the saved video in the Downloads folder in Google Photos.

If the trick above didn't work, use Google Chrome (check the steps above) to download Facebook videos on Samsung Galaxy phones. Samsung's Internet browser is available for other Android phones too. Use the link below to install and use Samsung's offering on your Android phone.

Download Facebook videos on iPhone or iPad

Unlike Android, there is no way to directly download a Facebook video from Safari, Google Chrome, or Microsoft Edge. You must use a third-party app like AnySave to download Facebook videos. Go through the steps below.

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Download and install the AnySave app. Launch Facebook and open a video you want to download. Tap Share and select Copy link. 2 Images Close Open AnySave. Paste the Facebook video link and select Save. Check the download process from the upper-right corner. Give permission to access the Photos app. 2 Images Close Open the Photos app to find your downloaded video.

Before downloading your friend's private video from Facebook, ask for permission. The person may not want you to share videos outside the small group. Sometimes, the person may send you the video on an instant messaging app, letting you skip the trouble of downloading videos.

Share Facebook videos on the go

If a specific account is spamming your home feed with dozens of videos, mute it on Facebook for a better experience. You should also protect your Facebook account with two-factor authentication to keep prying eyes away. You can check our dedicated post to set up two-factor authentication on your Facebook account.