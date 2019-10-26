The Pixel Sounds application comes pre-installed on Pixel phones and is stock-full of ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds for you to choose from. It also works on some non-Pixel phones too, like a few Galaxy S phones, but not on all. That's why we've decided to share with you all the sound files included in it, so you can use them on any device (including your desktop, if you like that).

In the Media Fire link below, you'll find all the files you need, with the sounds divided by type and organized by collection.

Download the zip file on your phone, extract it, and head into Settings -> Sounds to choose the ones you want. If your OEM software skin doesn't allow you to pick locally stored sounds, you may need to move the files to the Notifications folder on your phone's storage.

And if you'd like to save some time and check whether the Sounds app works on your non-Pixel, you can grab the latest version 3.0 from APK Mirror — though it's possible you need Android 12 to be able to install it.

Thanks: Nick Cipriani - the MVP who renamed and organized all these files for you

