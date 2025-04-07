GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini $180 $250 Save $70 The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini offers some upgraded video quality over most smartphone cameras, as well as a form factor that's easier to keep in the hand while filming. $180 at Best Buy

Best Buy is stepping up with one of the best camera deals available right now, which sees the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini discounted to its lowest price ever. You can grab the popular action camera for just $180, which is $70 off its regular price of $250. A couple of additional discounts are available with the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini, including 15% off a SanDisk memory card you can use with the camera.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini

If lighter, simpler, and smaller are on your checklist for a new camera, the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini may just be the right one for you. It's a step up from what many smartphone cameras have to offer, with a larger sensor than you'll find in your phone, and a form factor that can be a little easier to keep hold of while trying to capture the perfect shot.

The Hero 11 Black Mini can capture high-performance video at 5.3K resolution, which allows you to crop in during post-production if you aren't able to get things framed perfectly while filming. The resolution is 91% more than 4K and 665% more than Full HD 1080p. The camera produces steady footage utilizing HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization.

All of this comes in a super rugged and super portable design. The Hero 11 Black Mini is waterproof, so you can use it for capturing home video at the beach, or for high-octane skiing and snowboarding. The GoPro lineup has had many run-ins with mud, snow, dirt, and water, and the Hero 11 Black Mini is meant to take on just as much.

Keeping track of your footage is easy with the Hero 11 Black Mini. It can connect to your home Wi-Fi network and automatically upload all of your footage to the cloud. From there, videos can be automatically sent to your phone. You can also transfer footage manually, in which case it can be helpful you have a speedy microSD card.

While the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini typically goes for $250, right now you can pick it up at Best Buy for just $180. This is the Hero 11 Black Mini's lowest price ever, and it checks in at $20 cheaper than its previous all-time low price.