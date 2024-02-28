Food delivery apps are your best bet if you don't want to cook or go to a restaurant. They can be more expensive than takeout with extra fees and restaurant surcharges, but that's the price for convenience. The food delivery space has many competitors, like Uber Eats and Grubhub. When you want an app that delivers pet supplies, makeup, packages, food, and groceries, DoorDash is the way to go. You can access it from your favorite tablet, smartphone, or desktop browser. We explain what DoorDash is and how it works.

An introduction to DoorDash

DoorDash is a delivery platform that lets you order food from local restaurants, groceries, beauty products, convenience store items, and more. Four Stanford University students in Palo Alto, California, founded the service. It was named Palo Alto Delivery before it grew into the DoorDash we know today. The company launched in 2013 and has its headquarters in San Francisco.

DoorDash has since grown in popularity in the US. In 2022, the company's recorded order volume exceeded $53 billion. As of January 2024, it dominated the food delivery space in the country with a market share of 66%. To compare, Uber Eats trailed with a share of 23%.

DoorDash is available in cities across the United States and Canada. It also operates in various cities in Australia, like Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. In New Zealand, the service works in Wellington, Auckland, and Christchurch. To see if DoorDash is available in your city, visit the Food delivery near me page and enter your address in the search bar.

How DoorDash works for customers

DoorDash hires independent contractors or Dashers to make deliveries. When you place an order on the app or website, the company assigns a Dasher to you. After the restaurant finishes preparing and packing your order, the DoorDash driver picks up your food and delivers it.

How to sign up for DoorDash

Get started with DoorDash by visiting the website or downloading the mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. If you're new to the food delivery service, sign up with your email address, Google account, Apple ID, or Facebook. Enter your name, email, phone number, and password if you choose Continue with email.

How to place an order on DoorDash

You can browse through restaurants, grocery stores, retail shops, and more on the DoorDash homepage. The website has instructions to help you place an order. Enter the name of your favorite eatery in the search bar and view the menu. You can sort through results by price and ratings. If you're unsure what you want to order, scroll through categories like Fastest near you, New finds for you, Most loved, and more.

How DoorDash works for drivers

You can earn money delivering food on DoorDash as a driver or Dasher. To register, sign up on the DoorDash website or the Dasher app. Enter your info, including zip code, email address, and phone number. You must consent to a background check and provide details like your vehicle type, driver's license number, social security number (for those in the US), and date of birth.

DoorDash verifies your details. You can start after it approves your application. To begin deliveries, log in to the app and check if any pickups and drop-offs are available.

How DoorDash works for restaurants

Restaurants can grow their customer base by listing their business on the app. DoorDash offers products like Marketplace, Storefront, and On-Demand Delivery. Marketplace lets you list your business on the DoorDash app or website. The service helps with delivery logistics and order management. Storefront helps with setting up commission-free delivery and pickup on your website. On-Demand Delivery offers an online delivery system for a flat fee.

Those interested in becoming DoorDash Merchants can apply through the website and enter their details. After completing the sign-up process, DoorDash sends emails to complete the store setup. The restaurant owner should mention the business' address, bank account number, and menu. The manager has access to the Merchant Portal, which includes a dashboard listing the sales, orders, and average ticket size.

The restaurant can go live within the DoorDash app when it is ready to take orders. It can use its existing order software, an app on an Android tablet, or a DoorDash tablet. Restaurant employees view incoming orders on the tablet. They can start preparing and packing them for the DoorDash driver on receiving a new order.

What is DashPass, and how to sign up for it

DashPass is a subscription service from DoorDash that offers free deliveries on orders above a certain amount. You'll find instructions for signing up for the subscription on the website. To verify whether your order is eligible for DashPass, look for a green checkmark below the merchant's name. Members can enjoy a $0 delivery fee, exclusive offers, and reduced service fees. A DashPass membership costs $10 per month.

