Cell phones have been experimenting with multiple screens since long before the days of smartphones, but the past few years have really seen things get nice and weird (in the best way possible). We've checked out everything from foldables with little external displays, to whatever fever dream led to the twisting, turning LG Wing. Today we're being introduced to another secondary-screen oddball, as Doogee launches its rugged S98 handset with an unusual circular screen on the back.

Not unlike the extra screen on the recently launched Huawei P50 Pocket, the highlight of this phone is a second screen on the back housed in a circular, almost smartwatch-like module — it should come in handy for quickly checking the time and staying caught up with important notifications.

That unusual feature aside, the S98 is positioned as a mid-range device. It runs a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, has 8GB of RAM, and offers 256GB of storage that’s expandable to 512GB via a micro SD card slot (a rarity of flagships these days). There’s a 64MP rear main camera, a 20MP night vision camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter for photos.

The thick chassis and reinforced frame here sure telegraph that the S98 can take a beating. Other components get their own ruggedized treatment, like the company taking advantage of Corning Gorilla Glass to protect the 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop display. As is common with these devices with thick frames, the S98 is capable of housing a huge 6000mAh battery that supports wired and wireless charging.

The Doogee S98 is currently available for preorder on AliExpress and Doogeemall, with the former offering a discounted price of $239 (shipments will begin in late April). Don't wait too long, as the company says the standard price of $339 goes into effect April 1st.

