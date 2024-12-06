As a follow-up to its successful S100 series, the Doogee S200 has improved on its predecessor in almost every conceivable way. It includes a larger screen, a more powerful SoC, improved camera sensors, and supports reverse charging. This phone also supports 5G connectivity for those with that service, whereas the S100 and S100 Pro only offer 4G. All the new parts are shoehorned into an aircraft-grade aluminum chassis rated for IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H, allowing the S200 to survive being dropped even into a puddle.

For those considering a beach or adventure holiday, the S200 combines rugged survivability and functionality with a price that won't break the bank.

Doogee S200 7.5 / 10 $360 $430 Save $70 A new MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC delivers more power than previous Doogee flagship designs, blessing the S200 with unprecedented performance and features. Including an OLED rear display and 5G on an Android 14 phone would typically increase the price significantly, but not here.

Pros Excellent Performance

Two-day battery life

IP68/IP69K waterproof, dustproof, and drop-resistant

OLED rear display

5G capable Cons Phone camera placement

Memory size oversell

Limited 5G support in US $360 at Amazon $201 at Ali Express

Price and availability

Amazing price for a full-featured design

The cheapest place to buy the S200 is via AliExpress, where the 12GB+256GB model can be found for a couple of cents more than $200 for the silver and gray options. For an additional $37, a 512GB storage model is also available, and those models come in black, yellow, and green.

The cost on Amazon is nearly double that of AliExpress, at $340 after a $90 coupon. But you will get the phone much quicker, and it's easier to return if you have an issue.

As a Chinese-made global phone design, it was not specifically made for the American market. Therefore, it doesn't support all the bands that American mobile service providers use, specifically 5G bands. It works with most on 4G, but only on T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and Lycamobile are connections to 5G services possible, and only on limited bands.

Specifications SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Display type IPS Display dimensions 6.72-inch Display resolution 2400 x 1080 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB Battery 10100mAh Charge speed 33W SIM support Dual Nano SIM Operating System Android 14 Rear camera 100MP Cellular connectivity 5G Wi-Fi connectivity WiFi 6 Bluetooth Yes Expand

What's good about the Doogee S200?

A strong all-rounder